The Global Indium Market, 2022 featuring Indium Corporation, KoreaZinc, Nippon Rare Metal, Nyrstar, Recylex, and Umicore - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global indium market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during
the period 2018-2022.
Global Indium Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth
market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the
market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The
report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this
market.
One trend in the market is increased use of indium in PV. Indium is used
as CIGS solar panels in PV cells in the form of thin-film photovoltaic.
It represents a small part of the current demand of indium demand.
However, improvements in the production efficiency and material
intensity of CGIS solar cells can help increase their adoption, thereby
fueling the demand for indium.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand
for LCDs. The increase in demand for LCDs is expected to drive the
growth of the global indium market. Most of the indium produced is used
as ITO in LCDs. The demand for bigger displays for use in LCD
televisions, smartphones, bigger automotive displays, and tablets is
high.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
fluctuation in prices of indium. Indium is a rare element, and the
fluctuation in the prices of indium is one of the main challenges faced
by the manufacturers. Though manufacturers and buyers enter into
long-term agreements for the supply of indium, the fluctuating prices of
indium can influence the profitability of manufacturers.
Key Vendors
-
Indium Corporation
-
KoreaZinc
-
Nippon Rare Metal
-
Nyrstar
-
Recylex
-
Umicore
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Application
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
