The Global Indium Market, 2022 featuring Indium Corporation, KoreaZinc, Nippon Rare Metal, Nyrstar, Recylex, and Umicore - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

The "Global Indium Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global indium market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Indium Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased use of indium in PV. Indium is used as CIGS solar panels in PV cells in the form of thin-film photovoltaic. It represents a small part of the current demand of indium demand. However, improvements in the production efficiency and material intensity of CGIS solar cells can help increase their adoption, thereby fueling the demand for indium.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for LCDs. The increase in demand for LCDs is expected to drive the growth of the global indium market. Most of the indium produced is used as ITO in LCDs. The demand for bigger displays for use in LCD televisions, smartphones, bigger automotive displays, and tablets is high.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in prices of indium. Indium is a rare element, and the fluctuation in the prices of indium is one of the main challenges faced by the manufacturers. Though manufacturers and buyers enter into long-term agreements for the supply of indium, the fluctuating prices of indium can influence the profitability of manufacturers.

Key Vendors

  • Indium Corporation
  • KoreaZinc
  • Nippon Rare Metal
  • Nyrstar
  • Recylex
  • Umicore

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Application

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4n658/the_global_indium?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
