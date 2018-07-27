The Global Intelligent Phones Market (2018-2022) is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.86% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Intelligent Phones Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intelligent Phones Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.86% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The emergence of new players will be a key trend driving the market growth. The increasing demand for mobile phones with intelligent features provides high growth potential to new vendors emerging in the market. Vendors are offering their products at high prices to increase their profitability, owing to the improved features offered and heavy investment required in R&D.

According to the report, the better user interface will drive the market growth. A touchscreen interface aids the consumers to interact with functions, applications, and features of the device. Users can interact with the devices through virtual digital assistant, while AI enables real-time malware detection and recognizes if the device is being misused. Also, AI-integrated phones aid in interpreting the movements or voice commands of the users.

Further, the report states that the imitation of technology by competitors will impact the market growth. The growing importance of smartphone as a commodity device is encouraging the vendors to offer differentiated products. Numerous key vendors are launching new products integrated with latest technology. Several vendors offer imitative technology and similar features at competitive prices, that hamper the sales of the original products.

Key Vendors

Alphabet

Apple

Huawei Technologies

Lenovo

Panasonic

Samsung

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

