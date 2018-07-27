The Global Intelligent Phones Market (2018-2022) is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.86% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Intelligent Phones Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of
14.86% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The emergence of new players will be a key trend driving the market
growth. The increasing demand for mobile phones with intelligent
features provides high growth potential to new vendors emerging in the
market. Vendors are offering their products at high prices to increase
their profitability, owing to the improved features offered and heavy
investment required in R&D.
According to the report, the better user interface will drive the market
growth. A touchscreen interface aids the consumers to interact with
functions, applications, and features of the device. Users can interact
with the devices through virtual digital assistant, while AI enables
real-time malware detection and recognizes if the device is being
misused. Also, AI-integrated phones aid in interpreting the movements or
voice commands of the users.
Further, the report states that the imitation of technology by
competitors will impact the market growth. The growing importance of
smartphone as a commodity device is encouraging the vendors to offer
differentiated products. Numerous key vendors are launching new products
integrated with latest technology. Several vendors offer imitative
technology and similar features at competitive prices, that hamper the
sales of the original products.
Key Vendors
-
Alphabet
-
Apple
-
Huawei Technologies
-
Lenovo
-
Panasonic
-
Samsung
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
