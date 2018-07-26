The Global Online Gambling Market to 2022: Opportunities in Bitcoin Gambling - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Online Gambling Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online gambling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is introduction of bitcoin gambling. Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency that allows peer-to-peer payments on the Internet. With the growing popularity of bitcoins, many vendors are adopting gambling with the use of bitcoins as a currency. This is due to advantages offered by cryptocurrency over normal currency.

According to the report, one driver in the market is significant contribution of the gambling industry to economy. The gambling industry makes a prominent contribution to the respective country's economy. For instance, the US accounted for 0.91% of the US GDP in 2017. Also, the lottery market, one of the key segments of the global online gambling market, has a huge potential to create job opportunities.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high-risk factors. Although the profit margins are high, one of the major factors hindering the growth and expansion of the online gambling market is the huge risk involved in running the business.

Key Vendors

888 Holdings

Bet-at-home.com

GVC Holdings PLC

Paddy Power Betfair

William Hill

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Type

08. Market Segmentation by End-User

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

