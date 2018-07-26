The Global Online Gambling Market to 2022: Opportunities in Bitcoin Gambling - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Online Gambling Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global online gambling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is introduction of bitcoin gambling. Bitcoin is
a type of cryptocurrency that allows peer-to-peer payments on the
Internet. With the growing popularity of bitcoins, many vendors are
adopting gambling with the use of bitcoins as a currency. This is due to
advantages offered by cryptocurrency over normal currency.
According to the report, one driver in the market is significant
contribution of the gambling industry to economy. The gambling industry
makes a prominent contribution to the respective country's economy. For
instance, the US accounted for 0.91% of the US GDP in 2017. Also, the
lottery market, one of the key segments of the global online gambling
market, has a huge potential to create job opportunities.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high-risk
factors. Although the profit margins are high, one of the major factors
hindering the growth and expansion of the online gambling market is the
huge risk involved in running the business.
Key Vendors
-
888 Holdings
-
Bet-at-home.com
-
GVC Holdings PLC
-
Paddy Power Betfair
-
William Hill
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Type
08. Market Segmentation by End-User
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l8xgft/the_global_online?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005364/en/