News : Companies
The Global Paints & Coatings Market is Projected to Surpass $167 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Increasing Infrastructure Development and Rising Production of Automobiles

08/07/2018 | 10:18am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paints and Coatings Market By Technology (Water based & Solvent based), By Application (Architectural, Protective & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America & MEA), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global paints and coatings market is projected to surpass $167 billion by 2022, predominantly on account of increasing infrastructure development and rising production of automobiles across the globe.

Moreover, demand for paints & coatings is likely to further increase in the coming years due to anticipated growth in diverse end-use industries such as marine and white goods, globally.

Some of the major players operating in global paints & coatings market include: PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF Coatings, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Nippon Holdings, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints Limited, and Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited.

The report discusses the following aspects of paints and coatings market globally:

  • Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Technology (Water based & Solvent based), By Application (Architectural, Protective & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America & MEA)
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5. Global Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Technology (Water based, Solvent based and Others)
5.2.2. By Application (Architectural, Protective, General Industrial and Others)
5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)
5.2.4. By Company

6. Global Paints and Coatings Market Regional Analysis
6.1. Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1.1. By Value
6.1.1.2. By Volume
6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.1.2.1. By Application (Architectural, Protective, General Industrial, Others)
6.1.3. Country Analysis
6.1.3.1. China Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.1.3.1.1.2. By Volume
6.1.3.2. India Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.2.1. By Value
6.1.3.2.2. By Volume
6.1.3.3. Japan Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.3.1.1. By Value
6.1.3.3.1.2. By Volume
6.1.3.4. South Korea Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.4.1.1. By Value
6.1.3.4.1.2. By Volume
6.1.3.5. Indonesia Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.5.1.1. By Value
6.1.3.5.1.2. By Volume
6.1.3.6. Philippines Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.6.1.1. By Value
6.1.3.6.1.2. By Volume
6.1.3.7. Malaysia Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.3.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.7.1.1. By Value
6.1.3.7.1.2. By Volume
6.1.3.8. Vietnam Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.3.8.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.8.1.1. By Value
6.1.3.8.1.2. By Volume
6.1.3.9. New Zealand Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.1.3.9.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.9.1.1. By Value
6.1.3.9.2.2. By Volume
6.2. Europe Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.1.1. By Value
6.2.1.2. By Volume
6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.2.1. By Application (Architectural, Protective, General Industrial, Others)
6.2.3. Country Analysis
6.2.3.1. Russia Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.2.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.2.3.1.1.2. By Volume
6.2.3.2. Germany Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.2.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.3.2.1.1. By Value
6.2.3.2.1.2. By Volume
6.2.3.3. Italy Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.2.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.3.3.1.1. By Value
6.2.3.3.1.2. By Volume
6.2.3.4. France Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.2.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.3.4.1.1. By Value
6.2.3.4.1.2. By Volume
6.2.3.5. Spain Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.2.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.3.5.1.1. By Value
6.2.3.5.1.2. By Volume
6.2.3.6. United Kingdom Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.2.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.3.6.1.1. By Value
6.2.3.6.1.2. By Volume
6.2.3.7. Turkey Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.2.3.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.3.7.1.1. By Value
6.2.3.7.1.2. By Volume
6.2.3.8. Sweden Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.2.3.8.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.3.8.1.1. By Value
6.2.3.8.1.2. By Volume
6.3. North America Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.1.1. By Value
6.3.1.2. By Volume
6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.2.1. By Application (Architectural, Protective, General Industrial, Others)
6.3.3. Country Analysis
6.3.3.1. United States Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.3.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.3.3.1.1.2. By Volume
6.3.3.2. Canada Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.3.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.3.2.1.1. By Value
6.3.3.2.1.2. By Volume
6.3.3.3. Mexico Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.3.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.3.3.1.1. By Value
6.3.3.3.1.2. By Volume
6.4. South America Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.4.1.1. By Value
6.4.1.2. By Volume
6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.4.2.1. By Application (Architectural, Protective, General Industrial, Others)
6.4.3. Country Analysis
6.4.3.1. Brazil Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.4.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.4.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.4.3.1.1.2. By Volume
6.4.3.2. Colombia Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.4.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.4.3.2.1.1. By Value
6.4.3.2.1.2. By Volume
6.4.3.3. Argentina Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.4.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.4.3.3.1.1. By Value
6.4.3.3.1.2. By Volume
6.4.3.4. Venezuela Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.4.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.4.3.4.1.1. By Value
6.4.3.4.1.2. By Volume
6.4.3.5. Chile Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.4.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.4.3.5.1.1. By Value
6.4.3.5.1.2. By Volume
6.4.3.6. Peru Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.4.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.4.3.6.1.1. By Value
6.4.3.6.1.2. By Volume
6.4.3.7. Ecuador Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.4.3.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.4.3.7.1.1. By Value
6.4.3.7.1.2. By Volume
6.5. Middle East Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.1.1. By Value
6.5.1.2. By Volume
6.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.5.2.1. By Application (Architectural, Protective, General Industrial, Others)
6.5.3. Country Analysis
6.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.1.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.2. Iran Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.2.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.2.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.3. Iraq Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.3.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.3.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.4. UAE Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.4.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.4.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.5. Qatar Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.5.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.5.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.6. Israel Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.6.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.6.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.7. Kuwait Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.7.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.7.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.8. Oman Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.8.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.8.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.8.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.9. Lebanon Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.9.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.9.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.9.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.10. Jordan Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.10.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.10.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.10.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.11. Bahrain Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.11.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.11.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.11.1.2. By Volume
6.5.3.12. Yemen Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.5.3.12.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.3.12.1.1. By Value
6.5.3.12.1.2. By Volume
6.6. Africa Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.1.1. By Value
6.6.1.2. By Volume
6.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.6.2.1. By Application (Architectural, Protective, General Industrial, Others)
6.6.3. Country Analysis
6.6.3.1. South Africa Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.6.3.1.1.2. By Volume
6.6.3.2. Egypt Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.3.2.1.1. By Value
6.6.3.2.1.2. By Volume
6.6.3.3. Algeria Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.3.3.1.1. By Value
6.6.3.3.1.2. By Volume
6.6.3.4. Morocco Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.3.4.1.1. By Value
6.6.3.4.1.2. By Volume
6.6.3.5. Nigeria Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.3.5.1.1. By Value
6.6.3.5.1.2. By Volume
6.6.3.6. Tunisia Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
6.6.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.6.3.6.1.1. By Value
6.6.3.6.1.2. By Volume

7. Market Dynamics
7.1. Drivers
7.2. Challenges

8. Market Trends & Developments

9. Supply Chain Analysis

10. List of Distributors

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. PPG Industries
11.2. Akzo Nobel N.V.
11.3. BASF Coatings
11.4. The Sherwin-Williams Company
11.5. RPM International Inc.
11.6. Nippon Holdings
11.7. The Valspar Corporation
11.8. Axalta Coating Systems
11.9. Asian Paints Limited
11.10. Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/449rsb/the_global_paints?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© GlobeNewswire 2018
