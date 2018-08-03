The Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market 2018-2022: A $687 Million Opportunity by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Polyamide-imide
Resin Market by Type (Unfilled, Glass-Filled, Carbon-Filled), End-Use
Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas),
and Region (North America, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecast to 2022"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The polyamide-imide resin market is estimated to be USD 501.7 in 2017,
is projected to reach USD 687.1 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.5%
between 2017 and 2022.
The high demand for polyamide-imide resins from various end-user
industries, superior properties of polyamide-imide resins, and
replacement of conventional materials by polyamide-imide resins are key
factors projected to drive the growth of the polyamide-imide resin
market.
However, competition from hybrid polymers and composites is expected to
restrain the market growth. The high cost of polyamide-imide resins is
acting as a key challenge to the growth of the polyamide-imide resin
market.
Based on type, the glass-filled segment of the polyamide-imide resin
market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.
The addition of glass fiber to polyamide-imide resins helps in expanding
the flexural modulus of polyamide-imide resins while reducing their rate
of expansion.
In addition, glass-filled polyamide-imide resins provide superior
stiffness and dimensional stability to finished products. Superior
properties of glass-filled polyamide-imide resins, coupled with their
increasing applicability in end-use industries, have contributed to the
growth of the glass-filled type segment.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Polyamide-imide Resin Market, By Type
7 Polyamide-imide Resin Market, By End-Use Industry
8 Polyamide-imide Resin Market, By Region
9 Company Profiles
-
Solvay
-
Quadrant
-
Toyobo
-
Ensinger
-
Innotek Technology
-
Kermel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tr888z/the_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005485/en/