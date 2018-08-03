The Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market 2018-2022: A $687 Million Opportunity by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Polyamide-imide Resin Market by Type (Unfilled, Glass-Filled, Carbon-Filled), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polyamide-imide resin market is estimated to be USD 501.7 in 2017, is projected to reach USD 687.1 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2022.

The high demand for polyamide-imide resins from various end-user industries, superior properties of polyamide-imide resins, and replacement of conventional materials by polyamide-imide resins are key factors projected to drive the growth of the polyamide-imide resin market.

However, competition from hybrid polymers and composites is expected to restrain the market growth. The high cost of polyamide-imide resins is acting as a key challenge to the growth of the polyamide-imide resin market.

Based on type, the glass-filled segment of the polyamide-imide resin market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The addition of glass fiber to polyamide-imide resins helps in expanding the flexural modulus of polyamide-imide resins while reducing their rate of expansion.

In addition, glass-filled polyamide-imide resins provide superior stiffness and dimensional stability to finished products. Superior properties of glass-filled polyamide-imide resins, coupled with their increasing applicability in end-use industries, have contributed to the growth of the glass-filled type segment.

