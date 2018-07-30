Log in
The Global Polymer Pipes Market to 2022 - Features Key Players: Advanced Drainage Systems, JM Eagle, Polypipe, Sekisui Chemical, and Tessenderlo Group - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/30/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

The "Global Polymer Pipes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymer pipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is strategic alliances. The increasing number of strategic partnerships between companies and government organizations across different sectors is significantly contributing to the growing demand for polymer pipes and the growth of the global polymer pipes market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rapidly growing construction industry. The growth of the global construction market is being driven by developed economies that are focused on improving their existing infrastructure. The overall development of the world economy is supporting the growth of the global construction market, which includes residential, commercial and industrial segments.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is inherent challenges associated with using polymer pipes. Although polymer pipes have several applications across different industries, there are a few challenges associated with widespread use. One such challenge is associated with the manufacturing process for polymer pipes, which releases harmful toxins into the environment.

Key Vendors

  • Advanced Drainage Systems
  • JM Eagle
  • Polypipe
  • Sekisui Chemical
  • Tessenderlo Group

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Application

08. Market Segmentation by Product

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4kv8jv/the_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
