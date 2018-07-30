The Global Polymer Pipes Market to 2022 - Features Key Players: Advanced Drainage Systems, JM Eagle, Polypipe, Sekisui Chemical, and Tessenderlo Group - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global polymer pipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is strategic alliances. The increasing number of
strategic partnerships between companies and government organizations
across different sectors is significantly contributing to the growing
demand for polymer pipes and the growth of the global polymer pipes
market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rapidly growing
construction industry. The growth of the global construction market is
being driven by developed economies that are focused on improving their
existing infrastructure. The overall development of the world economy is
supporting the growth of the global construction market, which includes
residential, commercial and industrial segments.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is inherent
challenges associated with using polymer pipes. Although polymer pipes
have several applications across different industries, there are a few
challenges associated with widespread use. One such challenge is
associated with the manufacturing process for polymer pipes, which
releases harmful toxins into the environment.
Key Vendors
-
Advanced Drainage Systems
-
JM Eagle
-
Polypipe
-
Sekisui Chemical
-
Tessenderlo Group
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Application
08. Market Segmentation by Product
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
