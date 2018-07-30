The Global Proppant Market is Projected to Reach $10.56 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Proppant Market by Type, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing use of ceramic and resin-coated proppants to enhance the productivity of wells and the growing demand for frac sand for the extraction of petroleum fluids are the key factors driving the market growth. Proppant is a solid material, primarily sand, which is suspended in water or some other liquid to facilitate the opening of an induced hydraulic fracture.

Of all types, sand material held the largest volume share, of more than 85%, in the proppant market in 2017. This can be attributed to its simple manufacturing process and large-scale use in the hydraulic fracturing for shale gas extraction. Besides, the material is widely used in the filtration of oil and the fracking process of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Based on application, shale gas extraction was the largest application area of the material during the historical period. It held the largest value share, of more than 50%, in the proppant market in 2017. This can be attributed to the fact that these materials are widely used for hydraulic fracturing during shale gas extraction. Besides, there has been a significant increase in the production of shale gas in North America for commercial use.

Key Findings

Globally, North America is the largest market for the material

Market is witnessing increased demand for ceramic and resin-coated materials to improve well productivity

Increasing hydraulic fracturing activity in North America is a key trend in the market

