The Global Proppant Market is Projected to Reach $10.56 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The increasing use of ceramic and resin-coated proppants to enhance the
productivity of wells and the growing demand for frac sand for the
extraction of petroleum fluids are the key factors driving the market
growth. Proppant is a solid material, primarily sand, which is suspended
in water or some other liquid to facilitate the opening of an induced
hydraulic fracture.
Of all types, sand material held the largest volume share, of more than
85%, in the proppant market in 2017. This can be attributed to its
simple manufacturing process and large-scale use in the hydraulic
fracturing for shale gas extraction. Besides, the material is widely
used in the filtration of oil and the fracking process of liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
Based on application, shale gas extraction was the largest application
area of the material during the historical period. It held the largest
value share, of more than 50%, in the proppant market in 2017. This can
be attributed to the fact that these materials are widely used for
hydraulic fracturing during shale gas extraction. Besides, there has
been a significant increase in the production of shale gas in North
America for commercial use.
Key Findings
-
Globally, North America is the largest market for the material
-
Market is witnessing increased demand for ceramic and resin-coated
materials to improve well productivity
-
Increasing hydraulic fracturing activity in North America is a key
trend in the market
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And&Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12. Production Capacity & Production Analysis of Leading Players
Chapter 13. Price Analysis
Chapter 14. Company Profiles
-
Superior Silica Sands LLC
-
Badger Mining Corporation
-
JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant
-
Unimin Corporation
-
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.
-
Fores
-
Preferred Sands
-
Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.
-
Carbo Ceramics Inc.
-
Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.
