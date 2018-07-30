Log in
The Global Proppant Market is Projected to Reach $10.56 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/30/2018 | 01:51pm EDT

The "Proppant Market by Type, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing use of ceramic and resin-coated proppants to enhance the productivity of wells and the growing demand for frac sand for the extraction of petroleum fluids are the key factors driving the market growth. Proppant is a solid material, primarily sand, which is suspended in water or some other liquid to facilitate the opening of an induced hydraulic fracture.

Of all types, sand material held the largest volume share, of more than 85%, in the proppant market in 2017. This can be attributed to its simple manufacturing process and large-scale use in the hydraulic fracturing for shale gas extraction. Besides, the material is widely used in the filtration of oil and the fracking process of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Based on application, shale gas extraction was the largest application area of the material during the historical period. It held the largest value share, of more than 50%, in the proppant market in 2017. This can be attributed to the fact that these materials are widely used for hydraulic fracturing during shale gas extraction. Besides, there has been a significant increase in the production of shale gas in North America for commercial use.

Key Findings

  • Globally, North America is the largest market for the material
  • Market is witnessing increased demand for ceramic and resin-coated materials to improve well productivity
  • Increasing hydraulic fracturing activity in North America is a key trend in the market

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And&Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Production Capacity & Production Analysis of Leading Players

Chapter 13. Price Analysis

Chapter 14. Company Profiles

  • Superior Silica Sands LLC
  • Badger Mining Corporation
  • JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant
  • Unimin Corporation
  • U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.
  • Fores
  • Preferred Sands
  • Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.
  • Carbo Ceramics Inc.
  • Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62d8nt/the_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
