The Global Stadium Lighting Market is Expected to Reach $622.2 Million by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Stadium Lighting Market by Light Source (LED, HID, HPS, Induction), Offering (Lamps & Luminaires, Control Systems, Services), Solution Set-Up (Indoor, Outdoor), Installation Type (New, Retrofit), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stadium lighting market is expected to reach USD 622.2 million by 2023 from USD 432 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2018 and 2023.

Factors such as upcoming national and international sports events, enhanced stadium experiences of fans using LEDs, and reducing costs of LEDs and lifecycle operating costs of stadiums are boosting the demand for stadium lightings. However, factors such as high costs of equipment and lack of standardization are restraining the growth of the market.

LEDs held the major share of the stadium lighting market in 2017. LEDs offer energy savings by ~50% compared with conventional lighting equipment. These also greatly reduce lighting maintenance costs as LEDs have long shelf life. LED lighting also ensures uniform lighting without unevenness so that athletes can concentrate on competing to perform at their best. Event organizers can also achieve various stage effects with instantaneous lighting and dimming.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Stadium Lighting Market, By Offering

8 Stadium Lighting Market, By Light Source

9 Stadium Lighting Market, By Solution Set-Up

10 Stadium Lighting Market, By Installation Type

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Philips Lighting (Netherlands)

Musco Sports Lighting (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

Cree (US)

Zumtobel Group (Austria)

Acuity Brands (US)

Hubbell (US)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

General Electric (US)

Panasonic (Japan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jz45h9/the_global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005527/en/