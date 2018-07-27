The Global Telehealth/Telemedicine Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 23% during 2018-2023: Analysis on Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Dublin, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth/Telemedicine Market By Component (Service, Software, Device), Mode Of Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary/Urgent Care, ICU, Mental Health) & End User - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Telehealth Market is expected to reach USD 12,105.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. This market is characterized by constant technological advancements to keep pace with the changing patient needs.

The growth of this market is majorly fuelled by improving healthcare IT infrastructure, aging population & rising prevalence to chronic diseases, increasing awareness about benefits of telemedicine, shortage of healthcare professionals, favorable government initiatives & reforms/policies supporting digital health, and growing focus on population health management.



Apart from the developed countries like the U.S., emerging economies of Asia-Pacific also provide immense growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the telehealth market. However, lack of adequate reimbursement and lack of telehealth standards may hinder the market growth to some extent.

The report identifies North America to be the largest market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.

In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various end users of telehealth such as healthcare providers, payers, patients. These end user segments further briefly talk about the factors impacting their growth. Apart from end-users, the report provides insights on adoption of various deployment models, components, and applications of telehealth.



Key questions answered in the report



Increasing use of web & cloud-based deployment model help to increase adoption of telehealth market

How is the penetration of web & cloud-based solutions?

What impact does this have on the adoption of on-premise telehealth solutions?

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, deployment model, application, end-user, and regions/countries?

Telehealth Services segment account for a relatively large proportion of telehealth solutions globally

What factors contribute to the frequent usage of services in telehealth market?

Conversely, which geographic segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in telehealth services market?

The North American telehealth market favors both larger and local players that compete in multiple segments

Who are the top competitors in this market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?

Which segments of the telehealth market are expected to offer lucrative revenue growth over the forecast period and why?

What strategies should the new companies focus to enter this market and to compete effectively?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the telehealth market?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold in the global market?

What are the geographic trends and high growth regions/countries?

Recent partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions that have taken place in the telehealth market

What companies have recently merged/acquired and how will these unions affect the competitive landscape of the telehealth space?

What companies have created partnerships and how will these partnerships promote a competitive advantage?

Who are the major players in the telehealth market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the local emerging players in the telehealth market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Improving Health IT Infrastructure

4.2.2. Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3. Increasing Awareness About Benefits of Telemedicine

4.2.4. Favorable Government initiatives & Reforms/Policies

4.2.5. Shortage of Healthcare Professionals Across the Globe

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Lack of Adequate Reimbursement

4.3.2. Lack of Telehealth Standards

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Mobile Health Technology

4.4.2. Emerging Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Reluctance to Migrate from Conventional Systems

4.5.2. Data Security and Privacy Issues



5. Telehealth Market, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Services

5.2.1. Remote Monitoring

5.2.2. Real-Time Interactions

5.2.3. Store-and-Forward Consultations

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Standalone Software

5.3.2. Integrated Software

5.4. Hardware

5.4.1. Monitors

5.4.2. Medical Peripheral Devices

5.4.2.1. Blood Pressure Monitors

5.4.2.2. Blood Glucose Monitors

5.4.2.3. Weighing Scales

5.4.2.4. Pulse Oximeters

5.4.2.5. Peak Flow Meters

5.4.2.6. ECG Monitors

5.4.2.7. Other Devices



6. Telehealth Market, by Deployment Model

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Web & Cloud-Based

6.3. On-Premise



7. Telehealth Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Radiology

7.3. Cardiac Monitoring

7.4. Primary/Urgent Care

7.5. Neurophysiological Monitoring

7.6. Remote ICU

7.7. Mental Health

7.8. Others



8. Telehealth Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Healthcare Providers

8.3. Healthcare Payers

8.4. Patients

8.5. Other End Users



9. Telehealth Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. RoE

9.4. APAC

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. RoAPAC

9.5. RoW

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. New Product/ Service Launches & Upgradations

10.3. Partnerships, Agreements, Strategic Alliances & Collaborations

10.4. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.5. Expansion

10.6. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financials, Product/Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

11.2 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

11.3 American Well

11.4 Beijing Chunyu Tianxia Software Co., Ltd.

11.5 Care innovations, LLC. (Intel Corporation)

11.6 Cerner Corporation

11.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.8 Doctor on Demand, Inc.

11.9 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

11.10 InTouch Technologies, Inc.

11.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.12 MDLIVE Inc.

11.13 Medtronic PLC

11.14 Polycom, Inc. (Plantronics, Inc.)

11.15 Sherpaa

11.16 Siemens Healthineers

11.17 SnapMD, Inc.

11.18 Teladoc, Inc.

11.19 Vidyo, Inc.

11.20 Zipnosis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4jkg82/the_global?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: E-Healthcare, Medical Imaging, Cloud Computing and Storage, Mental Health , Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine