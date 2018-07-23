Log in
The Indian Market for Ketchup, Pizza & Pasta Sauces (2018-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

The "India Ketch Up, Pizza & Pasta Sauces Market Overview, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Having touched institutional sales, pizza & pasta sauces are boosting retail sales gradually over time.

Having been westernised, India now has an insatiable appetite for pizzas. People were used to eating pizza and pastas only in restaurants and pizza outlets. But now they cook their own pizza, pasta at their home with the help of sauces provided by many companies.

The dining out culture in India has changed drastically, and the changing food habits of the Millennial generation has had a major contribution towards this trend. Over the past few years, India has witnessed a proliferation of fine dining restaurants, cafes, pubs, bars, clubs, lounges, and international fast food joints, which have to come up to cater to the Millennials' changing food habits. Many pizza outlets like Pizza Huts, Domino's, papa Johns, Sbarro etc which serves various types of pizza. People now have started cook pizza & pasta at home due to availability of different pizza and pasta sauce which have made them so easy to have taste like restaurant.

According to the report, the pizza & pasta sauce in India has grown with a CAGR of more than 20% during the review period. Its major players include Dr. Oetker, Cremica, Veeba, Del Monte, American garde, Sil etc. The first four major players have constituted more than 90% of the total pizza & pasta sauce market in the year 2016-17.

In the tomato ketchup market, total market was around INR 700 crore in the year 2011-12. Tomato sauce is segmented into regular tomato ketchup, hot & sweet tomato ketchup, no onion no garlic sauce and other unique sauce. Regular tomato ketchup leads the category in the year 2016-17. In the tomato ketchup market, major players are Nestle, HUL, G D Foods, Kraft Heinz, Fieldfresh, Cremica etc.

The retail sale of pizza sauce and pasta sauce is anticipated to show a CAGR of more than 15% in the forecasted period 2022-23, owing to the factors such as increasing demand for Italian cuisine, millennials' inclination towards preparing their own food and trying varieties of food at home etc.

Pasta sauce is available in two variants i.e. red pasta sauce (Arrabiata) and white pasta sauce (Alfredo). Moreover, cooking shows on television, mobile application have also taught people how to cook pizza & pasta -like restaurants- at home simply by having specific sauces. On special occasions, people like to cook for their loved ones which also demand these types of sauce at home.

Companies Profiled

  • Bajoria Foods Pvt. Ltd
  • Capital Foods Private Limited
  • Cremica Food Industries Limited
  • Dr. Oetker India Pvt Ltd
  • Fieldfresh Foods Pvt Ltd
  • Veeba Food Services Private Limited
  • Hindustan Unilever
  • Nestle India
  • The Kraft Heinz Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/srd6z6/the_indian_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
