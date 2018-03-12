The Industrial Internet Consortium Releases the Endpoint Security Best Practices White Paper

The
Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™), the world’s
leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating
the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), announced the publication of
the Endpoint
Security Best Practices white paper. It is a concise
document that equipment manufacturers, critical infrastructure
operators, integrators and others can reference to implement the
countermeasures and controls they need to ensure the safety, security
and reliability of IoT endpoint devices. Endpoints include edge devices
such as sensors, actuators, pumps, flow meters, controllers and drives
in industrial systems, embedded medical devices, electronic control
units vehicle controls systems, as well as communications infrastructure
and gateways.
“The number of attacks on industrial endpoints has grown rapidly in the
last few years and has severe effects. Unreliable equipment can cause
safety problems, customer dissatisfaction, liability and reduced
profits,” said Steve Hanna, IIC white paper co-author, and Senior
Principal, Infineon Technologies. “The Endpoint Security Best
Practices white paper moves beyond general guidelines, providing
specific recommendations by security level. Thus, equipment
manufacturers, owners, operators and integrators are educated on how to
apply existing best practices to achieve the needed security levels for
their endpoints.”
The paper explores one of the six functional building blocks from the
IIC Industrial
Internet Security Framework (IISF): Endpoint Protection. The 13-page
white paper distills key information about endpoint device security from
industrial guidance and compliance frameworks, such as IEC 62443, NIST
SP 800-53, the IIC and IISF.
Equipment manufacturers, industrial operators and integrators can use
the Endpoint Security Best Practices document to understand how
countermeasures or controls can be applied to achieve a particular
security level (basic, enhanced, or critical) when building or upgrading
industrial IoT endpoint systems, which they can determine through risk
modeling and threat analysis.
“By describing best practices for implementing industrial security that
are appropriate for agreed-upon security levels, we’re empowering
industrial ecosystem participants to define and request the security
they need,” said Dean Weber, IIC white paper co-author, and CTO, Mocana.
“Integrators can build systems that meet customer security needs and
equipment manufacturers can build products that provide necessary
security features efficiently.”
While the white paper is primarily targeted at improving the security of
new endpoints, the concepts can be used with legacy endpoints by
employing gateways, network security, and security monitoring.
The full Endpoint Security Best Practices white paper and a list
of IIC members who contributed can be found on the IIC website at
http://www.iiconsortium.org/pdf/Endpoint_Security_Best_Practices_Final_Mar_2018.pdf.
About the Industrial Internet Consortium
The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world’s leading membership
program transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT). The IIC delivers a trustworthy IIoT in which
the world’s systems and devices are securely connected and controlled to
deliver transformational outcomes. The Industrial Internet Consortium is
a program of the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information,
visit www.iiconsortium.org.
