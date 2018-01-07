The International Longest Famous Event King Abdulaziz Camel Festival 2018 Kicks Off with Prizes for Camel Beauty Reaching Over 30 Million Dollars

The King Abdulaziz Camels Festival 2018 Kicks off from January 1 – February 1 in the southern desert terrains of Al-Dahna, 120km from Riyadh. Under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister and General supervisor of the camel club.

The world’s first and leading camel festival will once again include initiatives to raise awareness, promote national pride, and celebrate core regional cultural and heritage practices in the Kingdom and across the GCC. Steeped in tradition but forward-thinking in its approach, the event will also push the boundaries of technology and creativity to offer a one-of-a-kind, fun-filled festival attracting fans from around the globe.

One of the greatest national celebrations of its kind in the world, this year’s spectacle is set to be the most successful yet, the total prize money for winning camels has been announced at over 215 million SAR. For those not participating, this year the month-long festival has taken the event programme to new heights with an array of entertainment and happenings for all the family.

The month-long King Abdulaziz Camels Festival 2018 will celebrate the crucial role of the camel through an eclectic mix of traditional events, competitions and heritage-focused activities, including new and innovative activations (The Heritage Market & Sanam Exhibition, Camel Obedience, Racing and Beauty Competitions, The Panoramic Dome, Camel Hair Art, Sand Art and Family Friendly Entertainment).

Among The most important things that Saudi Arabia is interested in from the environmental point of view, the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is working to adopt some sites on sustainable energy through the installation of lamps, devices and extensions based on solar energy.

At the heart of the festival is, of course, the much-loved and celebrated camel, reflecting the uniting role the camel has played for the Saudi Kingdom and the Gulf throughout history. Known as ‘the ship of the desert’ – over many centuries and still today camels have become such an integral part of day-to-day life that they have formed part of the region’s personality and pride, this huge event present six colour-based categories for King Abdulaziz Award For Camel Beauty and Camel Racing, as well as Camel Obedience awards with total prizes for competitions over 215 million SAR.

Camels are celebrated as an authentic symbol of the desert lifestyle of the people of the Arabian Peninsula. Historically and still today camels remain connected to Arabs history and life and are treasured for their special and unique characteristics. Once a main source of transport, a loyal friend, a study worker, a shady support to lean as well as a reliable food resource. Today despite modern urbanisation, camels still remain a great source of pride not only for camel breeders but all Arabs, who recognise camels as icons of Arab heritage, life and economy.

Important in every pillar of society – economically, politically and culturally – camels are not only referred to throughout ancient religious texts and poetry, but are a source of meat, milk, leather and transport. A trading pillar in the Arab world, they have always been a renewable economic resource – making them an essential part of the region’s growth, while reinforcing the tie with tradition.

