The International Longest Famous Event King Abdulaziz Camel Festival 2018 Kicks Off with Prizes for Camel Beauty Reaching Over 30 Million Dollars

The
King Abdulaziz Camels Festival 2018 Kicks off from January 1
– February 1 in the southern desert terrains of Al-Dahna, 120km from
Riyadh. Under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His
Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince
and Deputy Prime Minister and General supervisor of the camel club.
The world’s first and leading camel festival will once again include
initiatives to raise awareness, promote national pride, and celebrate
core regional cultural and heritage practices in the Kingdom and across
the GCC. Steeped in tradition but forward-thinking in its approach, the
event will also push the boundaries of technology and creativity to
offer a one-of-a-kind, fun-filled festival attracting fans from around
the globe.
One of the greatest national celebrations of its kind in the world, this
year’s spectacle is set to be the most successful yet, the total prize
money for winning camels has been announced at over 215 million SAR. For
those not participating, this year the month-long festival has taken the
event programme to new heights with an array of entertainment and
happenings for all the family.
The month-long King Abdulaziz Camels Festival 2018 will celebrate the
crucial role of the camel through an eclectic mix of traditional events,
competitions and heritage-focused activities, including new and
innovative activations (The Heritage Market & Sanam Exhibition, Camel
Obedience, Racing and Beauty Competitions, The Panoramic Dome, Camel
Hair Art, Sand Art and Family Friendly Entertainment).
Among The most important things that Saudi Arabia is interested in from
the environmental point of view, the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is
working to adopt some sites on sustainable energy through the
installation of lamps, devices and extensions based on solar energy.
At the heart of the festival is, of course, the much-loved and
celebrated camel, reflecting the uniting role the camel has played for
the Saudi Kingdom and the Gulf throughout history. Known as ‘the ship
of the desert’ – over many centuries and still today camels have
become such an integral part of day-to-day life that they have formed
part of the region’s personality and pride, this huge event present six
colour-based categories for King Abdulaziz Award For Camel Beauty and
Camel Racing, as well as Camel Obedience awards with total prizes for
competitions over 215 million SAR.
Camels are celebrated as an authentic symbol of the desert lifestyle of
the people of the Arabian Peninsula. Historically and still today camels
remain connected to Arabs history and life and are treasured for their
special and unique characteristics. Once a main source of transport, a
loyal friend, a study worker, a shady support to lean as well as a
reliable food resource. Today despite modern urbanisation, camels still
remain a great source of pride not only for camel breeders but all
Arabs, who recognise camels as icons of Arab heritage, life and economy.
Important in every pillar of society – economically, politically and
culturally – camels are not only referred to throughout ancient
religious texts and poetry, but are a source of meat, milk, leather and
transport. A trading pillar in the Arab world, they have always been a
renewable economic resource – making them an essential part of the
region’s growth, while reinforcing the tie with tradition.
Check out the King Abdualaziz Camels Festival website at: www.alaibilfestival.com
| Social Media Platforms: Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook now
reporting live @alaibilfestival.
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180106005031/en/