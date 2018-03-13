Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Japan - U.S. Innovation Awards Program and Stanford University Recognize FogHorn Systems for IoT Innovations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 04:01pm CET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn Systems, a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that the Japan - U.S. 2018 Innovation Program, in cooperation with the Stanford University US-Asia Technology Management Center, named the company an ‘Outstanding Innovation’ winner.  The Outstanding Innovation Awards recognize dynamic, growing, and entrepreneurial firms built around outstanding innovations in technology or in business that already show signs of potentially changing the world.

Yuta Endo (FogHorn Systems)
Yuta Endo (FogHorn Systems) accepting the award at Stanford University


“FogHorn Systems delivers innovations that promise a tremendous impact to enterprises all over the world – especially in industrial sectors,” said Chair of the Steering Committee of the Awards Program and Stanford University Prof. Richard Dasher. “The Innovation Program sees FogHorn as a true 2018 winner.”

FogHorn’s Lightning™ software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to on-premises edge environments.  As a result of the strong global demand in every major industrial sector including manufacturing, oil & gas, power & water, mining, transportation, smart buildings and smart cities, FogHorn recently unveiled its industrial IoT partner ecosystem, which includes Tokyo-based UNIADEX, a provider of system integration services including IoT solutions. Additionally, FogHorn works with Japan-based Macnica Networks Corporation to provide edge computing solutions for the industrial and manufacturing markets throughout Japan.

“FogHorn's industrial IoT software stack is a combination of technologies providing an efficient and highly scalable end-to-end solution that blends the benefits of real-time, on-site processing of sensor data from industrial machines with analysis and machine learning,” said Yuta Endo, VP/GM Business Development and Head of APAC Operation, FogHorn Systems. “We are honored to be recognized by the Japan-U.S. Innovation Awards Program, and the selection underscores our commitment to creating innovative technology for the IIoT, not just in the U.S., but globally.”

The award was presented during a public video conference at Stanford University with a real-time two-way link to an audience in Tokyo in early March.

For further details about the Japan-US 2018 Innovation Awards, please visit http://www.usjinnovate.org/

For further details on FogHorn’s offerings, please visit https://www.foghorn.io/

About FogHorn Systems
FogHorn is a leading developer of “edge intelligence” software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications.

FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Kyra Tillmans
[email protected]
+1 925-271-8214

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1be6e6ff-47c5-411b-a5f7-f39685cc87ac

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pRAYTHEON : Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors
PR
04:20pGlobal Teff Market 2018-2022 - Fluctuating Price of Teff is a Major Market Challenge - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:19pAPPLE : Kanagawa computer programmer, 82, recognized worldwide for efforts to keep seniors digitally engaged
AQ
04:18pDICKS SPORTING GOODS : Dick's Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes
RE
04:17pBORGWARNER : Latest Eco-Launch(TM) Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles
AQ
04:17pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses Exceeding $50K of Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2018
AC
04:16pCityLift Adds Prominent Members To Advisory Board
PR
04:16pMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Sky plc
PR
04:16pVSoft Launches OnView Positive Pay
BU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders, speeds EV push

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.