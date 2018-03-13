The Japan - U.S. Innovation Awards Program and Stanford University Recognize FogHorn Systems for IoT Innovations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn Systems, a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that the Japan - U.S. 2018 Innovation Program, in cooperation with the Stanford University US-Asia Technology Management Center, named the company an ‘Outstanding Innovation’ winner. The Outstanding Innovation Awards recognize dynamic, growing, and entrepreneurial firms built around outstanding innovations in technology or in business that already show signs of potentially changing the world.



Yuta Endo (FogHorn Systems) accepting the award at Stanford University





“FogHorn Systems delivers innovations that promise a tremendous impact to enterprises all over the world – especially in industrial sectors,” said Chair of the Steering Committee of the Awards Program and Stanford University Prof. Richard Dasher. “The Innovation Program sees FogHorn as a true 2018 winner.”

FogHorn’s Lightning™ software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to on-premises edge environments. As a result of the strong global demand in every major industrial sector including manufacturing, oil & gas, power & water, mining, transportation, smart buildings and smart cities, FogHorn recently unveiled its industrial IoT partner ecosystem, which includes Tokyo-based UNIADEX, a provider of system integration services including IoT solutions. Additionally, FogHorn works with Japan-based Macnica Networks Corporation to provide edge computing solutions for the industrial and manufacturing markets throughout Japan.

“FogHorn's industrial IoT software stack is a combination of technologies providing an efficient and highly scalable end-to-end solution that blends the benefits of real-time, on-site processing of sensor data from industrial machines with analysis and machine learning,” said Yuta Endo, VP/GM Business Development and Head of APAC Operation, FogHorn Systems. “We are honored to be recognized by the Japan-U.S. Innovation Awards Program, and the selection underscores our commitment to creating innovative technology for the IIoT, not just in the U.S., but globally.”

The award was presented during a public video conference at Stanford University with a real-time two-way link to an audience in Tokyo in early March.

About FogHorn Systems

FogHorn is a leading developer of “edge intelligence” software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications.

