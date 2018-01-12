The Klein Law Firm : Announces the Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Kobe Steel Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 26, 2018

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been
filed on behalf of shareholders of Kobe Steel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTY) who
purchased shares between May 29, 2013 and October
12, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States
District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the
Company violated federal securities laws.
In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period,
defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that (i) the Company falsified data on many of its
products sold to customers; (ii) the Company sold products that failed
quality control tests in violation of laws and regulations; (iii) the
Company’s financial performance relied on selling products that did not
meet quality standards in violation of laws and regulations; (iv) the
Company would incur significant costs and lose customers if customers
became aware of the substandard quality of products they purchased; (v)
the Company’s compliance initiatives, corporate governance and risk
management activities were ineffective and inadequate at preventing
misconduct; (vi) the Company’s internal reporting systems failed to
foster employee participation and adequately address employee concerns,
and senior management hyper-emphasized profitability at all costs, thus
promoting a culture of corner-cutting and deterring employees from
making claims over product quality for fear of retribution and/or
management failing to properly investigate claims; and (vii) as a result
of the foregoing, Kobe Steel’s shares traded at artificially inflated
prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant
losses and damages.
Shareholders have until February 26, 2018 to petition the court
for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does
not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an
absent class member.
If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain
additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone
at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/kobe-steel-ltd?wire=2.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006202/en/