The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Ashford Inc. (AINC)
07/26/2018 | 03:50pm CEST
NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAmerican:AINC) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of the Company.
