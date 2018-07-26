The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Ashford Inc. (AINC)

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAmerican:AINC) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of the Company.



If you suffered a loss in Ashford and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ashford-inc.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

