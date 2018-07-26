Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Ashford Inc. (AINC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 03:50pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAmerican:AINC) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of the Company.

If you suffered a loss in Ashford and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ashford-inc.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pCENOVUS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pProfessional Aerospace Contractors Association to Host Briefing of Industry Between August 13-16
GL
04:11pFACEBOOK : buys Israeli messaging company Redkix
RE
04:11pPLAZA CENTERS N : Company conference Call (26.07.2018)
PU
04:11pCAI INTERNATIONAL : 7 practical steps to earn preferred shipper status
PU
04:11pTHE INSURER&RSQUO;S PERSPECTIVE : Richard Taylor managing director of HDI Global SE UK
PU
04:11pSHAKE SHACK : Eating my way through the UTC mall
AQ
04:11pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 95.75 Cents
PR
04:11pSENIORWELL : Expands Service to Ohio and Wisconsin
BU
04:10pMAPLE LEAF FOODS : Q2 sales, profit fall amid brand relaunch, lower pork prices
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2Daimler braced for emissions-test impact as profit weakens
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT pulls ahead in U.S. vaping battle, shares jump
5AMAZON.COM : Facebook's grim forecast - privacy push will erode profits for years

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.