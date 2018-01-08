The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by The Crypto Company

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss in Crypto Company and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/CRCW-Info-Request-Form-239.

