The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAIR and GOGO

07/31/2018 | 01:07am CEST

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HAIR)
Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

The complaint alleges that Restoration Robotics negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The complaint further alleges that as a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, the Company’s stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO.

Get additional information about the HAIR lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/restoration-robotics-inc-hair?wire=3

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)
Class Period: February 27, 2017 to May 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Gogo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Gogo’s 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe;  (2) Gogo’s 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GOGO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/gogo-inc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

