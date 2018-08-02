Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MD, ORA and PCG

08/02/2018 | 12:23am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)
Class Period: February 4, 2016 to July 27, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges MEDNAX, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company's business model was not sustainable; and (2) Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections.     On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

Get additional information about the MD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA)
Class Period: August 8, 2017 to May 15, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

The complaint alleges Ormat Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat’s valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ormat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.   

Get additional information about the ORA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)
Class Period: April 29, 2015 to June 8, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

According to the complaint, PG&E Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E’s electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PCG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/pge-corporation?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
