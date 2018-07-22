The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, MD, GLCNF, FPI and SBGL

NEW YORK, July 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Mercury Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MRCY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Class Period: February 4, 2016 to July 27, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Throughout the class period, MEDNAX, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's business model was not sustainable; and (2) Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections. On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

Get additional information about the MD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 to July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Glencore plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore’s conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company’s compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (2) and as a result, defendants’ statements about Glencore’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Get additional information about the GLCNF lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Class Period: May 9, 2017 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (I) Farmland artificially increased its revenues by marking loans to related party tenants; (II) as a results of the foregoing, Farmland's Class Period revenues were overstated; and (III) as a result, Farmland's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FPI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye’s safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye’s mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SBGL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com