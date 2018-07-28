Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, QCOM and ACAD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 12:01am CEST

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Mercury Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MRCY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)
Class Period: January 31, 2018 to March 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that QUALCOMM Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions. On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom’s actions. Broadcom referred to this as a “blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom’s independent director nominees.”

Get additional information about the QCOM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Class Period: April 29, 2016 to July 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the ACAD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21aLGL : Continues the Evaluation of a Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal; Announces Pending Expiration of Its Warrants August 6, 2018
BU
01:17aAT&T : to Offer Credits for Unlimited Data, Calls and Texts to Help Customers Affected by California Wildfires
PU
01:12aPG&E : Activates Emergency Operations Centers to Support Carr Fire Response in Redding Area
BU
01:07aEnterprise Holdings CEO Pamela Nicholson Subpoenaed by SubscriberWise CEO David Howe
BU
01:05aTeras Announces $600,000 Private Placement
NE
01:02aBANK OZK : Second suspect in Fort Smith bank theft arrested
AQ
01:01aTERAS RESOURCES : Announces $600,000 Private Placement
AQ
01:01aALEXANDRIA MINERALS : Announces Stock Option Grants and Resignation of Director
AQ
12:58aHagens Berman Alerts Investors in LogMeIn to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations Concerning GoToMeeting Integration
PR
12:57aITAU UNIBANCO : Final Summarized Voting Map - Extraordinary General Meeting of July 27, 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, QCOM and ACAD
2CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC : CABLE CRACKDOWN: State Public Service Commission reverses approval of Charter-Tim..
3Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CBS Corporation - CBS
4Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Vuzix Corporation and Certain Officers &n..
5JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited (BIL) – Suspension of Trading, Takeover Bid

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.