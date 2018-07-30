Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY and GLCNF, GLNCY

07/30/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.    

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Mercury Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MRCY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLCNF, GLNCY)
Class Period: September 30, 2016 to July 2, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Glencore plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Glencore’s conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company’s compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (2) and as a result, defendants’ statements about Glencore’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.    

On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.   

Get additional information about the GLCNF lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2018
