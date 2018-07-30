Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QCOM, PCG and RMTI

07/30/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)
Class Period: January 31, 2018 to March 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges QUALCOMM Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.    

On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom’s actions. Broadcom referred to this as a “blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom’s independent director nominees.”

Get additional information about the QCOM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)
Class Period: April 29, 2015 to June 8, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period PG&E Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E’s electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PCG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/pge-corporation?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)
Class Period: March 16, 2018 to June 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

According to the complaint, Rockwell Medical, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell’s auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the RMTI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

