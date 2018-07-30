The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QCOM, PCG and RMTI

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to March 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges QUALCOMM Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.

On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom’s actions. Broadcom referred to this as a “blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom’s independent director nominees.”

Get additional information about the QCOM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

Class Period: April 29, 2015 to June 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period PG&E Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E’s electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PCG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/pge-corporation?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)

Class Period: March 16, 2018 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

According to the complaint, Rockwell Medical, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell’s auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the RMTI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

