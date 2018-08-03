The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SBGL, ACAD and HMNY

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye’s safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye’s mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)

Class Period: April 29, 2016 to July 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The complaint alleges Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Helios’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

