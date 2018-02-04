Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018 (CS)

02/04/2018 | 12:01am CET

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) who purchased American Depositary Shares between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) the Company was accumulating billions of dollars of highly illiquid securities in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until February 20, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/credit-suisse-group-ag?wire=3.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

 

Primary Logo


