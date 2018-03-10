BOCA RATON, Fla., March 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A., www.nasd-law.com issues an important notice to all customers who have purchased vehicles or serviced vehicles at Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale. The firm is interested in speaking with customers who purchased or serviced their vehicles at Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale in the last five years. Please contact Klayman & Toskes, P.A. toll free at (888) 997-9956 and visit the firm’s website at: www.nasd-law.com.



About Klayman & Toskes, P.A.

K&T is a national law firm which represents plaintiffs throughout the world in large and complex litigation matters including class actions. K&T has office locations in California, Florida, New York and Puerto Rico.

Destination: http://nasd-law.com/the-law-firm-of-klayman-toskes-p-a-issues-an-important-notice-to-all-customers-who-have-purchased-vehicles-or-serviced-vehicles-at-ferrari-maserati-of-fort-lauderdale

Contact:

Klayman & Toskes, PA

888-997-9956

www.nasd-law.com