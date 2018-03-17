Log in
The Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Issues an Important Notice to All Customers Who Have Purchased Vehicles or Serviced Vehicles at Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale

03/17/2018 | 05:26pm CET

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A., www.nasd-law.com issues an important notice to all customers who have purchased vehicles or serviced vehicles at Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale.  The firm is interested in speaking with customers who purchased or serviced their vehicles at Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale in the last five years.  Please contact Klayman & Toskes, P.A. toll free at (888) 997-9956 and visit the firm’s website at:  www.nasd-law.com.

About Klayman & Toskes, P.A.

K&T is a national law firm which represents plaintiffs throughout the world in large and complex litigation matters including class actions.  K&T has office locations in California, Florida, New York and Puerto Rico.

Contact:
Klayman & Toskes, PA
888-997-9956
www.nasd-law.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
