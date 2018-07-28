The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 3rd Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (MBVX)

BENSALEM, Pa., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August 3, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“MabVax” or the “Company”) (OTC: MBVX) securities between March 14, 2016 and May 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors suffering losses on their MabVax investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) that the Company had incorrectly calculated and reported beneficial ownership of MabVax shares, and permitted improper influence or control over MabVax, and/or the Company’s officers and directors by certain shareholders; and, (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements and Defendants’ statements about MabVax’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of MabVax during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 3, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

