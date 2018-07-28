Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 3rd Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (MBVX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 02:48am CEST

BENSALEM, Pa., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August 3, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“MabVax” or the “Company”) (OTC: MBVX) securities between March 14, 2016 and May 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their MabVax investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) that the Company had incorrectly calculated and reported beneficial ownership of MabVax shares, and permitted improper influence or control over MabVax, and/or the Company’s officers and directors by certain shareholders; and, (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements and Defendants’ statements about MabVax’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of  MabVax during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 3, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07/27CBS : Board to Probe Allegations of Misconduct by CEO Leslie Moonves -- 4th Update
DJ
07/27TIMKEN : to add Italian business
AQ
07/27TIMKENSTEEL : Steel tariffs cutting imports, helping U.S. companies
AQ
07/27AUGUST 7TH DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against REV Group, Inc. (REVG)
BU
07/27Hagerstown man charged with abuse of a minor in Carroll
AQ
07/27A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH : XCMG's Green Technology Solutions
PU
07/27HSBC : raises ENN Energy to HK$90
AQ
07/27VANKE PROPERTY OVERSEAS : PPT Ovs sees interim profit to rise 260%
AQ
07/27XINYI AUTOMOBILE GLASS HONGKONG ENTP : HK 1H net up 28.4x to HK$8.775m; no div
AQ
07/27Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Police investigating recovered ca..
3The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, QCOM and ACAD
4CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC : CABLE CRACKDOWN: State Public Service Commission reverses approval of Charter-Tim..
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CBS Corporation - CBS

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.