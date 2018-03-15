The Law Offices of Vincent Wong : Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. – UABK

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong are investigating the Board of Directors of United American Bank (“United American” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:UABK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Heritage Bank of Commerce. Under the terms of the deal, United American stockholders will receive 2.1644 Heritage shares for each United American Bank share they own.

The investigation concerns whether United American’s Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to United American stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether Heritage Bank of Commerce is underpaying for United American shares, thus unlawfully harming United American stockholders.

