The Law Offices of Vincent Wong : Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. – UABK

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong are investigating the Board of Directors
of United American Bank (“United American” or the “Company”)
(OTCMKTS:UABK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other
violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to
Heritage Bank of Commerce. Under the terms of the deal, United American
stockholders will receive 2.1644 Heritage shares for each United
American Bank share they own.
The investigation concerns whether United American’s Board of Directors
breached their fiduciary duties to United American stockholders by
failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this
transaction and whether Heritage Bank of Commerce is underpaying for
United American shares, thus unlawfully harming United American
stockholders.
If you own common stock in United American and wish to obtain additional
information, please contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected],
by telephone at 212.425.1140, or http://docs.wongesq.com/UABK-Info-Request-Form-1851.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented
investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and
violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do
not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006277/en/