The Long and the Short of Transmission Performance Evaluation

If you trust standard assessment methods of broadband transmission
performance in real systems, your outlook might be unnecessarily
pessimistic. You might also be overestimating how much benefit digital
signal processing (DSP) can offer to nonlinearity compensation (NLC) in
the transmission channels. By testing transmitter measurement schemes,
engineers from TE SubCom, New Jersey, USA, will demonstrate that
differences between performance measurements depends on the transmission
distance and choice of DSP used. They will present their results at OFC
2018, 11-15 March, San Diego, California, USA.
Whether by taking measurements in a laboratory, designed to mimic a real
transmission system, or in the field to reflect daily performance
scenarios, the reality of what is practical limits how thoroughly
transmission channels can be tested. According to Jin-xing Cai, who will
present the team’s work, ideal tests of a system’s potential capacity
require full loading of the optical bandwidth, but limitations typically
result in using a single measurement channel or a few odd/even
measurement channels. The remaining optical bandwidth is either loaded
with modulated channels or equalized amplified spontaneous emission
(ASE).
In order to accurately interpret the implications of these single- or
few-channel measurements on the performance of the whole system,
correlations between channels -- induced by the transmitters used --
must be accounted for accurately. Recent theoretical and experimental
studies showed that insufficient decorrelation among transmitted
wavelength-division-multiplexing (WDM) channels could be producing
misleading assessments. This revelation inspired Cai and his colleagues
to further investigate the differences between different methods and the
impact of channel correlation.
“In real transmission system[s], there is [a] minimum channel
correlation since all user data are random,” said Cai. “Because of the
limited number of transmitters used in laboratory setups, transmission
experiments require careful consideration of channel correlation
effects. This kind of channel correlation could enhance or diminish the
nonlinearity induced penalty, hence lead to results not representative
of real transmission system with all random data.”
For channels in the “C” and “L” transmission bands, the team looked at
two measurement schemes. One served as a reference to compare to the
other in which they had reduced channel correlations by using four
independent channels. They also looked at the impact of NLC, and if
compensating for the nonlinear effects would impact the measurement
differences. To mimic the long distances data travels in real systems,
their testbed consisted of 12 52.8-kilometer fiber spans.
The two schemes demonstrated a number of differences in their
performance assessments. After 634 kilometers of transmission, the
performances as a function of transmitter pre-emphasis, which is the
technique commonly used to vary the signal’s power, demonstrated
different responses to NLC. When employed, the performance measurements
of the two systems were closer to each other and the benefit from the
NLC use was always greater for the more highly correlated reference
scheme.
Cai and his colleagues also looked at how the assessment differences
trended with transmission distance up to 10,000 kilometers. With no
pre-emphasis, higher channel correlation scheme degrades performance at
short distances, but beyond 1,900 kilometers the performance
measurements are the same despite the different correlation levels. They
attribute this behavior to the fact that dispersion that accumulates
with the distance de-correlates the measurement channel and its
neighbors.
The difference in NLC benefits also disappears at the longer distances,
meaning all of the modulation formats the group investigated showed
negligible performance dependence on the channel correlation for
transoceanic distances. Cai notes the implication that more attention
may be needed for shorter-distance effects and plans to use other
transmission schemes to investigate them further.
“This work will benefit all experimental work, whether it is lab
measurement or field trial. The paper shows extra attention are needed
for short transmission distance (<2000km),” said Cai. “We will use other
transmitter loading schemes for more accurate performance measurements
in short distance transmission experiments.”
Hear from the research team: “On the Effects of Transmitter
Induced Channel Correlation in Broadband WDM Transmission," J. -X. Cai,
Y. Hu, A. Turukhin, M. V. Mazurczyk, M. Paskov, H. G. Batshon, C. R.
Davidson, M. Bolshtyansky, and D. G. Foursa, will take place at 9:00 am
PT, March 15, 2018, in San Diego Convention Center, California.
