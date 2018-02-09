The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017-2030 - $22 Billion Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017-2030 -
Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts" report
from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report package provides an in-depth assessment of NFV, SDN, network
virtualization, 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure and
HetNet gear. Besides analyzing enabling technologies, key trends, market
drivers, challenges, use cases, mobile operator case studies, regional
CapEx commitments, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities,
future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.
Service providers continue to face increasing CapEx and OpEx burdens,
amid growing requirements for high-speed mobile broadband services. By
eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, NFV
(Network Functions Virtualization) and SDN (Software Defined Networking)
promise to reduce service provider CapEx. In addition, both technologies
can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor
and power consumption.
Driven by the promise of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, mobile
operators are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon,
targeting deployments across a multitude of areas. It is estimated that
NFV and SDN investments in service provider networks - both mobile and
fixed-line - will account for nearly $22 Billion by the end of 2020.
Approximately 40% of these investments will be directed towards the
mobile core, IMS/VoLTE and RAN segments of mobile operator networks.
Spanning over 2,000 pages, the "NFV, SDN & Wireless Network
Infrastructure Market: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges,
Strategies and Forecasts report package encompasses three comprehensive
reports covering covering NFV, SDN, conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G
wireless network infrastructure, and HetNet (Heterogeneous Network)
infrastructure:
-
The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 -
Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts
-
The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Macrocell
RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core,
Backhaul & Fronthaul
-
The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 -
2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts
The report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for
multiple submarkets including:
Conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure
-
Standalone Macrocell RAN
-
Mobile Core
-
Macrocell Backhaul
HetNet Infrastructure
-
Small Cells
-
Small Cell Backhaul
-
Carrier Wi-Fi
-
C-RAN (Centralized RAN)
-
C-RAN Fronthaul
-
DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)
NFV
-
NFVI (NFV Infrastructure)
-
NFV MANO (Management & Orchestration) Software
-
VNF (Virtualized Network Function) Software
SDN
-
SDN-Enabled Switches, Routers & Other Appliances
-
SDN Controller Software
-
SDN Orchestration Software
-
SDN Network Applications
-
SD-WAN Appliances
-
SD-WAN Control & Overlay Software
Topics Covered:
The report package covers the following topics:
Wireless Network Infrastructure Topics
-
2G (GSM and CDMA) technology and market trends
-
3G (W-CDMA/HSPA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA-2000) technology and market trends
-
4G (LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro and WiMAX) technology and
market trends
-
5G (IMT-2020) technology and market trends
-
Mobile core technology and market trends
-
Mobile transport (backhaul and fronthaul) technology and market trends
-
HetNet (carrier Wi-Fi, small cell, C-RAN and DAS) technology and
market trends
-
Analysis of key trends such as NFV, Cloud RAN, enterprise RAN,
millimeter wave radio access, unlicensed and shared access small
cells, neutral hosting, VoLTE, LTE Broadcast and network slicing
-
Market drivers for wireless network infrastructure investments
-
Challenges and barriers to the market
-
Profiles and strategies of over 550 wireless network infrastructure
vendors
-
Global and regional market analysis and forecasts
-
SWOT analysis of the wireless network infrastructure market
NFV & SDN Topics
-
SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem
-
Market drivers and barriers
-
Enabling technologies, protocols, architecture and key trends
-
SDN and NFV use cases across service provider, data center and
enterprise networks
-
Commercial SDN and NFV deployments - including 10 comprehensive case
studies
-
Review of key functional areas including uCPE/vCPE, SD-WAN, data
center SDN, vEPC, vIMS, Cloud RAN and vCDN
-
Assessment of CapEx savings potential of service provider SDN and NFV
investments
-
Management and orchestration platforms for software-centric networks
-
Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
-
Industry roadmap and value chain
-
Profiles and strategies of over 270 ecosystem players including
SDN/NFV specialists
-
Strategic recommendations for enabling technology providers, network
infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists,
enterprises, data center operators and service providers
-
Global and regional market analysis and forecasts
Key Questions Answered:
The report package provides answers to the following key
questions:
-
How big is the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G wireless network infrastructure
opportunity?
-
How will LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro and 5G deployments
proceed, and how long will 2G/3G technologies coexist with LTE and 5G
networks?
-
What is the opportunity for mobile transport - backhaul and fronthaul
- networking gear?
-
How will the market shape for small cell, C-RAN, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS
deployments?
-
How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization opportunity?
-
What is the status of SDN and NFV deployments across service provider,
data center and enterprise networks?
-
How big is the opportunity for mobile operator use cases, including
virtualized mobile core and Cloud RAN?
-
How are service provider-led initiatives driving SDN and NFV
investments?
-
How does regulation impact the adoption of software-centric networks?
-
What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service
providers?
-
Do SDN and NFV pose a threat to traditional network infrastructure
vendors?
-
Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?
-
What strategies should enabling technology providers, network
infrastructure vendors, SDN/NFV specialists, mobile operators and
other ecosystem players adopt to remain competitive?
