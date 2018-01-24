Log in
The National Capital Bank of Washington : Reports Fourth Quarter Results

01/24/2018 | 07:54pm CET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) reported a net loss of $(277,000), or $(0.96) per common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to net income of $937,000 or $3.25 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.  Included in the $(277,000) loss is a one-time write-down of $880,000 of deferred tax assets due to the reduction in corporate tax rates for 2018.  For the year ended December 31, 2017, NCB reported net income of $1,971,000, or $6.83 per share, compared to $4,685,000, or $16.27 per share for the year ended December 31, 2016. NCB continues to improve asset quality which resulted in a reversal of loan provision expense in the amount of $1,264,000 for the twelve months of 2017 compared to a $3,662,000 provision reversal for the same period in 2016.  Non-performing loans to total loans have decreased from 1.95% to 0.20% over the last year.

National Capital Bank of Washington (PRNewsfoto/The National Capital Bank of Wa)

Total assets increased year-over-year to $429,752,000 at December 31, 2017 compared to $412,162,000 at December 31, 2016.  Total loans of $271,037,000 at December 31, 2017 increased 29.8% from $208,724,000 the year before as the Bank continued to build and expand its commercial and commercial real estate lending programs.  Of this growth, $16,900,000 occurred during the fourth quarter. Total deposits grew to $380,651,000 at December 31, 2017, a 5.1% increase over $362,170,000 the year before with $16,985,000 gathered in the fourth quarter.  The Bank's net interest margin increased to 3.26% at December 31, 2017 up from 2.87% a year ago as a result of the improvements in credit quality, loan growth and a change in the mix of the loan portfolio.

Total shareholders' equity increased to $43,628,000 at December 31, 2017 from $40,985,000 a year ago.  For the year ended December 31, 2017 the return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.47% and 4.51%, respectively. 

Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Adjusting for the impact of the one-time deferred tax asset write-down, as well as the loan loss provision reversals and gains on sale of securities, we are excited about the continued progress made during 2017 to improve the core earnings potential of the Bank and position it for greater profitability in 2018.  Net interest income has improved significantly and the lending, business development and support staff are now in place to continue this momentum without any significant additions." 

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with a second branch located in Friendship Heights, as well as residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service.  NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community.  For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com
The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions.  Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given).  These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors.  The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

 

The National Capital Bank of Washington

Financial Highlights







(In thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Unaudited)

December 31

December 31







Condensed Statement of Income:

2017

2016

2017

2016

Interest income

$3,580

$3,182

$13,529

$11,822

Interest expense

151

111

508

447

Net interest income

3,429

3,071

13,021

11,375

Provision (reversal) for loan losses

0

(892)

(1,264)

(3,662)

Net interest income after provision

3,429

3,963

14,285

15,037

Non-interest income

502

446

1,982

2,319

Non-interest expense

3,124

2,775

11,733

9,545

Income before taxes

807

1,634

4,534

7,811

Income tax provision

204

697

1,683

3,126

Writedown of deferred tax assets due to change







   in corporate tax rates

880

0

880

0

Net income (loss)

($277)

$937

$1,971

$4,685







Share Data:







Weighted avg. no. of shares outstanding

288,777

288,033

288,632

287,893

Period end shares outstanding

288,777

288,033

288,777

288,033







Per Common Share Data:







Net income

-$0.96

$3.25

$6.83

$16.27

Closing Stock Price




$220.49

$176.00

Book Value




$151.08

$142.29







Profitability Ratios, Annualized:







Return on average stockholders' equity

-2.48%

10.50%

4.51%

11.28%

Return on average total assets

-0.26%

0.90%

0.47%

1.13%

Average equity to average total assets

10.49%

10.08%

10.38%

10.06%
















Condensed Balance Sheets:


December 31

December 31





2017

2016

Assets







     Cash and equivalents


$24,791

$23,912

     Securities, available for sale


117,243

164,695

     Loans


271,037

208,724

     Allowance for loan losses


(3,479)

(4,711)

     Premises and equipment, net


2,782

2,710

     Bank owned life insurance


11,395

11,115

     Other assets


5,983

5,717

Total assets


$429,752

$412,162










Liabilities and stockholders' equity







     Deposits


$380,651

$362,170

     Securities sold under agreement to repurchase


4,067

6,662

     Other liabilities


1,406

2,345

     Stockholders' equity


43,628

40,985

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$429,752

$412,162










Other Data:







Non-performing loans to total loans


0.20%

1.95%

Allowance to total loans


1.28%

2.26%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


-0.01%

-1.68%

Net interest margin for the quarter


3.40%

3.02%

Net interest margin for the year


3.26%

2.87%

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-capital-bank-of-washington-reports-fourth-quarter-results-300587668.html

SOURCE The National Capital Bank of Washington


© PRNewswire 2018
