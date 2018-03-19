The National Police Association NationalPolice.org Calls on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Reverse the Vote to Free Serial Cop Killer Herman Bell and Remove the Board of Parole Members Who Voted to Free Him

INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- A three time convicted cop-killer who gunned down two of New York's Finest and a San Francisco PD sergeant in the same year is scheduled to soon walk out of a New York prison a free man.

The two unsuspecting NYPD officers were lured into and ambush by Bell, who called in a phony 911 call, and executed for no other reason than because Piagentini and Jones were cops.

Jones died instantly when he was shot in the back of the head. Piagentini, who was already shot multiple times, asked for his life, due to having a wife and two young daughters at home. Instead of sparing him Bell finished him off with Piagentini's own service weapon.

Later that same year, Bell struck again on the opposite side of the country killing San Francisco police Sgt. John Young in an attack on a police station.

Under New York law the governor may remove Board of Parole members for cause.

New York law demands parole "will not so deprecate the seriousness of his or her crime as to undermine respect for the law."

Therefore, Gov. Andrew Cuomo must remove the state Board of Parole members who voted to free Bell because the vote to release Bell egregiously did not follow the standards in the law. In voting to free Bell the members undermined the respect for law.

Also, the vote to free Bell must be rescinded. Gov. Cuomo can instruct the Board of Parole to rescind the scofflaw parole decision before Bell is released.

New York law states: "After an inmate has received a parole release date, situations may arise which would cause the board to reconsider its decision to grant parole release." The removal of members who voted for Bell's parole for undermining the respect of law would be cause to reconsider the decision to release Bell.

This vote not only dishonors the lives of Officers Joseph Piagentini, Waverly Jones, and Sgt. John Young, but is also a betrayal to every police officer everywhere, their families, their communities, and their agencies.

The National Police Association NationalPolice.org calls on Gov. Cuomo to Restore Justice to Bell's victims and their families today.

