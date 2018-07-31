Log in
The North American Flatbed Truck/Body Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/31/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

The "Flatbed Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Flatbed Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details US and Canadian production of flatbed truck/bodies. The report breaks out shipments and market shares by chassis class and material. Included are market dynamics, demand factors and outlook, as well as profiles of 91 industry participants.

Flatbeds are manufactured in lengths ranging from 8 ft. to 30 ft. and are mounted on light-, medium- and heavy-duty truck chassis. About two-thirds of total flatbed truck/bodies are mounted on medium-duty Class 4-6 and heavy-duty Class 7 chassis, broken out about equally across the two chassis categories.

The segment has numerous small manufacturers catering to local/regional requirements. This is a highly regionalized market with most manufacturers serving customers who are situated within a 500-mile radius. Since flatbeds are low-priced truck/bodies, transportation costs play a major role in pricing of the product. Hence flatbeds are mostly sold direct to end-use customers. Despite the fragmented nature of the segment, one manufacturer dominates the segment with a 41% share in unit shipments and dollar value of sales.

The ten leading manufacturers accounted for 74% of shipments and dollar value of sales in 2017.

These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Key Topics Covered

1. Scope

2. Product Types

3. Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5. Market Shares: By Chassis Class

6. Market Analysis

7. Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8. Outlook 2018-2022

9. Production by Region

10. Key Manufacturer Data

11. Manufacturer Profiles (91 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d2gnhh/the_north?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
