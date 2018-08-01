The North American Market for Lube Truck/Body Manufacturing: 2017-2018 to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Lube Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Lube Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details US and Canadian production of lube truck/bodies. The report breaks out shipments and market shares by chassis class. Included are market dynamics, demand factors and outlook, as well as profiles of all industry participants.

The ten leading manufacturers accounted for 64% of total shipments in 2017, with the top two accounting for over 25% of the market in units shipped.

This industry has numerous small manufacturers serving regional markets. The industry is highly competitive and has relatively low barriers to entry. Small regional players cater to end-use customers in the region in which they are located, either directly or through dealers.

These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Included with this report is an Excel file with six worksheets containing data from the report's tables.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Chassis Class

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018-2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (30 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3w9x9t/the_north?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005828/en/