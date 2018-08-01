The North American Market for Lube Truck/Body Manufacturing: 2017-2018 to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Lube
Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - Size, Shares, Segmentation,
Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of
Lube Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details US and Canadian production of lube truck/bodies. The
report breaks out shipments and market shares by chassis class. Included
are market dynamics, demand factors and outlook, as well as profiles of
all industry participants.
The ten leading manufacturers accounted for 64% of total shipments in
2017, with the top two accounting for over 25% of the market in units
shipped.
This industry has numerous small manufacturers serving regional markets.
The industry is highly competitive and has relatively low barriers to
entry. Small regional players cater to end-use customers in the region
in which they are located, either directly or through dealers.
These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be
put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification,
competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer
considerations.
Included with this report is an Excel file with six worksheets
containing data from the report's tables.
Key Topics Covered
1 Scope
2 Product Types
3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017
4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars
5 Market Shares: By Chassis Class
6 Market Analysis
7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors
8 Outlook 2018-2022
9 Production by Region
10 Key Manufacturer Data
11 Manufacturer Profiles (30 Companies Profiled)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3w9x9t/the_north?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005828/en/