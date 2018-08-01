The North American Refuse Truck/Body Manufacturing Market 2018 to 2022 - Market Sizing, Key Segmentation, Demand Factors, Trends and Outlook - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Refuse
Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - Size, Shares, Segmentation,
Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of
Refuse Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a rigorous investigation and analysis of manufacturers
and markets for refuse truck/body production in the United States and
Canada, providing estimates of market sizing, key segmentation, demand
factors, trends and outlook for each of four refuse truck body types:
front loaders, automated side loaders, manual side loaders/recyclers and
rear loaders.
Refuse trucks are in strong demand, resulting from aging fleets, new
emissions requirements, and increasing core demand resulting from
growing confidence of municipalities to enter into long-term waste
management contracts.
The refuse truck segment of vocational truck manufacturing is an
industry unto itself. With 23 producers in the USA and Canada, this
report aims at quantifying the market size and sub-segments for the four
types of refuse trucks/bodies, to present an aggregate view of refuse
collection vehicles/equipment. Manufacturing activity ranges from
regional one-product specialists to national brands that have most, if
not the entire spectrum, of the identified product mix in their
offerings. There is evidence of interest by larger companies in crossing
over and adding to the product mix through acquisitions; such
consolidations are expected to continue in this industry.
The five-year period 2012-2016 displayed a change in the share of refuse
truck types in use, with the growing popularity of front loaders and
automated side loaders. The increase in the versatility of the front
loader truck with a can attachment has allowed its use in residential
waste collection and has been a prime driver of this change.
An estimated 100,000 refuse trucks are presently in operation in the
United States and Canada, including about 14% used trucks which have
been refurbished and put back into use after their normal retirement
age. Average age of refuse trucks on the road continues to be above the
long-term average, primarily because of reduced purchases/replacements
during the recession years.
The report provides a vista view of this vocational segment. Many
smaller players at local/regional level participate successfully in this
activity, but complicate the market size and competitive analysis
picture, compared to the handful of national manufacturers.
These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be
put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification,
competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer
considerations.
Key Topics Covered
1 Scope
2 Product Types
3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017
4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars
5 Market Shares: By Body Type
6 Market Analysis
7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors
8 Outlook 2018-2022
9 Production by Region
10 Key Manufacturer Data
11 Manufacturer Profiles (23 Companies Profiled)
