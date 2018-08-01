Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The North American Refuse Truck/Body Manufacturing Market 2018 to 2022 - Market Sizing, Key Segmentation, Demand Factors, Trends and Outlook - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 06:24pm CEST

The "Refuse Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Refuse Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a rigorous investigation and analysis of manufacturers and markets for refuse truck/body production in the United States and Canada, providing estimates of market sizing, key segmentation, demand factors, trends and outlook for each of four refuse truck body types: front loaders, automated side loaders, manual side loaders/recyclers and rear loaders.

Refuse trucks are in strong demand, resulting from aging fleets, new emissions requirements, and increasing core demand resulting from growing confidence of municipalities to enter into long-term waste management contracts.

The refuse truck segment of vocational truck manufacturing is an industry unto itself. With 23 producers in the USA and Canada, this report aims at quantifying the market size and sub-segments for the four types of refuse trucks/bodies, to present an aggregate view of refuse collection vehicles/equipment. Manufacturing activity ranges from regional one-product specialists to national brands that have most, if not the entire spectrum, of the identified product mix in their offerings. There is evidence of interest by larger companies in crossing over and adding to the product mix through acquisitions; such consolidations are expected to continue in this industry.

The five-year period 2012-2016 displayed a change in the share of refuse truck types in use, with the growing popularity of front loaders and automated side loaders. The increase in the versatility of the front loader truck with a can attachment has allowed its use in residential waste collection and has been a prime driver of this change.

An estimated 100,000 refuse trucks are presently in operation in the United States and Canada, including about 14% used trucks which have been refurbished and put back into use after their normal retirement age. Average age of refuse trucks on the road continues to be above the long-term average, primarily because of reduced purchases/replacements during the recession years.

The report provides a vista view of this vocational segment. Many smaller players at local/regional level participate successfully in this activity, but complicate the market size and competitive analysis picture, compared to the handful of national manufacturers.

These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Body Type

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018-2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (23 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6n7kjp/the_north?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:36pGEORGIA POWER : taps new mobile technology to help neighbors in need
PR
06:36pTURMOIL IN THE MILL : Kimberly-Clark employees split on collective bargaining agreement
AQ
06:36pCBS CORPORATION : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CBS Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
06:35pBASTEI LÜBBE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
06:35pFACEBOOK : New Facebook and Instagram Tools Aim to Curb Your Binge
DJ
06:35pSweeper Truck/Body Manufacturing Market in North America to 2022 - Replacement Demand is the Key Demand Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:34pU.S. shale oil producers sink as hedging losses dent earnings
RE
06:34pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:34pSERVICESOURCE : Announces Payoff of $150 Million Convertible Senior Notes and Entry Into New $40 Million Revolving Credit Facility
BU
06:34pNew Town of Monroe Solar Farm to Save Residents Millions
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.