The North American Road Safety Market: 2018-2024 Opportunity & Challenge Analysis - CAGR is Projected to Grow at 11.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 04:42pm CEST

The "North America Road Safety Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Road Safety Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The region is early adopter of road safety technology, as technological adoption herein is high. Additionally, the region has a growing startup ecosystem. Leading road safety solution providers are also majorly housed in this region.

Technologies such as red-light enforcement, Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)/Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and incident detection and response have significant demand in the North American region.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services:

  • Solution type is further segmented into Enforcement Solution, Automatic License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Incident Detection & Response and Others;
  • Enforcement Solution Market includes Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, and Bus Lane & Section Enforcement.
  • Service Type is further segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Road Safety Market

Chapter 4. North America Road Safety Market by Country

Chapter 5. Company Profiles

  • Thales Group S.A.
  • IDEMIA
  • Flir Systems, Inc.
  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Jenoptik
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Sensys Gatso Group
  • Redflex Holdings
  • Traffic Management Technologies
  • Clearview Intelligence

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/scpb7s/the_north?w=4


