The North American Road Safety Market: 2018-2024 Opportunity & Challenge Analysis - CAGR is Projected to Grow at 11.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Road Safety Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American Road Safety Market size is expected to grow at a
market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
The region is early adopter of road safety technology, as technological
adoption herein is high. Additionally, the region has a growing startup
ecosystem. Leading road safety solution providers are also majorly
housed in this region.
Technologies such as red-light enforcement, Automatic License Plate
Recognition (ALPR)/Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and
incident detection and response have significant demand in the North
American region.
Segments Analyzed
Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services:
-
Solution type is further segmented into Enforcement Solution,
Automatic License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate
Recognition, Incident Detection & Response and Others;
-
Enforcement Solution Market includes Red Light Enforcement, Speed
Enforcement, and Bus Lane & Section Enforcement.
-
Service Type is further segmented into Professional Services and
Managed Services.
Based on Countries, the market is segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico,
and Rest of North America.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Road Safety Market
Chapter 4. North America Road Safety Market by Country
Chapter 5. Company Profiles
-
Thales Group S.A.
-
IDEMIA
-
Flir Systems, Inc.
-
Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
-
Jenoptik
-
Cubic Corporation
-
Sensys Gatso Group
-
Redflex Holdings
-
Traffic Management Technologies
-
Clearview Intelligence
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/scpb7s/the_north?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005453/en/