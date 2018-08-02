The Radio: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Radio Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radio Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.86% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the online radio services. Online radio streaming is one of the popular platforms for plating radio. Most of the vendors in the current market offer their services over the internet.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the access to latest music and live updates. Live updates that are broadcast through radio channels include live news regarding sports, politics, regional news, local news, the launch of a new product, and others.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the availability of music streaming services. Music steaming services such as Amazon music, Google Play Music, and Deezer are one of the biggest competitors in the radio industry.

Key Vendors

Bell Canada Enterprises

Communicorp Media

Cumulus Media

Entercom

Sirius XM

