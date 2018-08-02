The Radio: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Radio Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Radio Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.86% during
the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the online radio services. Online
radio streaming is one of the popular platforms for plating radio. Most
of the vendors in the current market offer their services over the
internet.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
access to latest music and live updates. Live updates that are broadcast
through radio channels include live news regarding sports, politics,
regional news, local news, the launch of a new product, and others.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the availability of music streaming services. Music steaming services
such as Amazon music, Google Play Music, and Deezer are one of the
biggest competitors in the radio industry.
Key Vendors
-
Bell Canada Enterprises
-
Communicorp Media
-
Cumulus Media
-
Entercom
-
Sirius XM
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Revenue Type
08. Market Segmentation by Platform
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bj4j85/the_radio?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005825/en/