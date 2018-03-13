The RefreshinQ Co. Introduces The Never Quit Collection: a Science-Based Recovery Line

The RefreshinQ Co. brings to market The Never Quit Collection, an innovative fitness product line. This new bundle of workout products from Ritzman Pharmacies Inc. was specially formulated to support the fitness recovery needs of triathletes, CrossFitters, or anyone needing a recovery boost. You can expect the Collection to help shorten recovery time, support energy levels and boost athletic performance.

The Never Quit Collection consists of the following products:

New & Improved Workout & Recovery Pack -- These easy-to-use pre-and post-workout packs offer a simple solution for the entire cycle of a workout. The blend of vitamins and supplements is designed to offer the ingredients you need before a workout to help increase performance without the harmful effects of many pre-workout products on the market. The post-workout pack is a “one stop shop” for all recovery needs: inflammation support, muscle repair, and joint support. Your body will notice the difference.

Muscle Relief Cream -- Athletes will experience fast, cool relief for joint and muscle pain without the stickiness or strong smell of typical muscle rubs. Bounce back faster with this science-based muscle recovery cream containing menthol, arnica, aloe, tea tree oil, and a blend of vitamins.

Power PaQ Drink Mix -- This electrolyte replacement drink can replenish what’s lost after a strenuous workout. It’s an all-natural and non-GMO drink mix with essential vitamins and minerals to help raise energy levels, boost your immune system and replenish your electrolytes to get you back in the game.

Consumers can shop the new Never Quit Collection online at RefreshinQ.com/never-quit-collection.

About The RefreshinQ Co. The RefreshinQ Co. has created a health and wellness company that wants to inspire people to be fit, healthy and strong. With a never-quit attitude and a community that shares our determination for a healthier life, we support bodies with the needed nutrients—so when people imagine what they can do, they can do it.

We promise to support anyone who wants to optimize his or her health and wellness, with personalized packs, convenient patches and customized plans for every body and every need. The RefreshinQ Co. is a division of Ritzman Pharmacy, headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

About Ritzman Pharmacies, Inc. For over 65 years, Ritzman Pharmacy has created a legacy dedicated to providing quality products, professional excellence, and genuine service beyond the commonplace. This standard was established by our founder, Forrest Ritzman, in 1950 and continues today in each of the communities we serve.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006307/en/