The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Hosts the Second Annual Amelia Island Wellness Festival With an International Lineup of Talent

Amelia Island, FL, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Amelia Island Wellness Festival returns on November 9-11, 2018, to The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island . Proud hosts to an international lineup of acclaimed names in yoga, mindfulness, dance and fitness, the hotel welcomes its second retreat with the goal of inspiring seekers to awaken or renew their well-being. With a keynote address by Gurudev Shri Amritji and hosted by MC Yogi, the event is an interactive celebration set amidst the pristine, dune-lined beaches of an Atlantic Ocean barrier island.



In a rare personal appearance, Yoga Nidra founderGurudev Shri Amritji (Yogi Amrit Desai) will deliver the keynote address to guests on November 10, 2018. Recognized for his immense contributions to the global yoga community and revered as an emissary of the ancient heritage of India, Gurudev Shri Amritji has reached tens of millions through his yoga teachings. Returning to the Amelia Island Wellness Festival by popular demand, MC Yogi will again serve as the festival’s Master of Ceremonies and presenting leader. A world-renowned performing artist and author, MC Yogi will fill the retreat with music and energy. The holistic nature of the festival provides a welcome balance of programming for all levels and the opportunity for participants to explore multiple yoga modalities.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island hosts the Amelia Island Wellness Festival.





In addition to the selection of sessions, events and on-site activities at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, tickets will include a welcome reception and bonfire, sunrise yoga sessions and award-winning dining: a daily breakfast bar; lunch; and a communal dinner including a panel discussion with wellness masters. The meals, designed with wellness in mind, will feature nutrient-rich, sustainably farmed and locally-sourced ingredients. The retreat approach is hands-on and participatory with casual, up-close experiences with the wellness leaders including:

Personal empowerment with artist Amanda Giacomini (Vinyasa Flow Yoga)

(Vinyasa Flow Yoga) Integrating life-wellness and self-realization with Sonia Doubell (Moving Energy Yoga)

(Moving Energy Yoga) Barre-based fitness and body transformation specialist Taylor Walker (Holistic Nutrition)

(Holistic Nutrition) Body movement and personal growth with Tymi Howard (Vinyasa Yoga)

(Vinyasa Yoga) Meditation, music and dance with DJ Sol Rising

Plyo-Yoga, CrossFit and nutrition with Andrea and Mike Jones of Alchemy 365

Yoga Nidra and body healing with Liam Gillen

Special overnight room packages for the Amelia Island Wellness Festival are available at www.ritzcarlton.com/ameliaisland . Package prices begin at $1,699* and include access to programming from Friday through Sunday, as well as two-nights’ accommodations at the resort plus branded gear, in-room snack and complimentary access to The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Spa lounge. For more information or reservations at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, please call (800) 241-333, or the hotel directly at (904) 277-1100 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/ameliaisland .

“We are honored to host the Amelia Island Wellness Festival and the incredible breadth of events focusing on transformative living,” says James E. McManemon, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. “The retreat reflects our resort’s holistic approach to well-being. We hope to inspire guests to engage in wellness not just for a weekend, but for a lifetime.”

This event is presented by The Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the local community of Amelia Island. For tickets and scheduling, please visit www.ameliaislandwellnessfestival.com .

