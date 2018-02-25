The Sanya Chinese New Year Photo Exhibition Held at Los Angeles, California

As the Chinese New Year celebration grows in popularity every year,
having a greater influence overseas and more foreigners paying attention
to this occasion. Over the Spring Festival, China’s Ministry of Culture,
National Tourism Administration and Xinhua News Agency organized the
colorful Spring Festival celebration activities around Los Angeles. The
Sanya Tourism Development Commission hosted a photo exhibition focused
at the beautiful scenery and culture, attracting many visitors this the
event.
Ann from Arizona is watching the Sanya photo show (Photo: Business Wire)
During the event, “Sanya”, the southernmost city of Hainan island
specially unveiled numerous photos of its spectacular landscapes,
traditional customs, breathtaking destinations, and local people.
Visitors were able to see a wide array of rich imagery of the city’s
culture that gave them the opportunity to understand the beauty of this
wonderful destination.
The photo exhibition was well received as visitors who attended the
event all learned about the diverse culture that was found in Sanya. The
community was very pleased of such an event being presented to showcase
this lovely and charming location, one of which has struck the
imagination and interest of people to come to this tropical coastal
city. As a result, many fascinated visitors amassed an even more
beautiful impression towards China, especially in Sanya.
What makes Sanya such a remarkable place to visit are its beautiful
resorts that are surrounded by mountains and marvelous sea views. It has
a favorable climate all year round that is perfect for relaxing, making
it one of the most visited places in China by travelers. Visitors can
enjoy a unique and tropical oceanic landscape that is entirely different
from the other provinces in the country. There are 4 main bays to visit
in the area, which are Sanya Bay, Dadonghai Bay, Haitang Bay, and Yalong
Bay, all having various activities to enjoy.
With an abundant amount of natural beauty, Sanya’s captivating landscape
has become home to 43 International Hotel Brands that provide
world-class service to all its guests. It is a unique destination that
presents an ideal feeling of traversing around the country while
experiencing its rich environment.
