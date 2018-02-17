Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LJM Funds Management Ltd. Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

02/17/2018 | 05:43pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Class I (''LJM'' or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: LJMIX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 28, 2015 through February 7, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 10, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LJM was not focused on capital preservation and left investors exposed to an unacceptably high risk of catastrophic losses; (2) LJM had not taken appropriate steps to preserve capital in down markets. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
