The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Announces Expansion of Its Securities Litigation and Arbitration Practice to Include Sexual Harassment Claims Against FINRA Member Firms

The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. (“K&T”), www.nasd-law.com,
announces the expansion of the firm’s established securities arbitration
and litigation practice to include sexual harassment claims in the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) arbitration forum
against FINRA member firms. Recent social developments have exposed
sexual harassment in the modern workplace. K&T has been offering
experienced representation in both the FINRA forum against the brokerage
industry for more than 20 years.
Lawrence L. Klayman, the firm’s managing partner and co-founder,
comments on the recent social changes, “Based on prior sexual harassment
arbitration claims, we believe there is sexual harassment occurring in
the brokerage industry. Brokerage firms’ policies and procedures mandate
protections to employees for sexual harassment.” Our law firm has
extensive experience in litigating and arbitrating against brokerage
firms. K&T is well versed in brokerage firms’ responsibilities for
supervising all employee conduct, including sexual harassment. K&T
litigates and arbitrates against member firms for their failure to
supervise all employees.
Furthermore, Lawrence L. Klayman adds, “The FINRA forum may provide more
privacy and protection than state and federal courts.” K&T believes that
employees of member firms are entitled to protect their privacy, their
rights, and their career.
If you would like to learn more about your rights in bringing a claim
for sexual harassment, visit the firm’s new landing page here
or you can contact us directly at (888) 997-9956.
About Klayman & Toskes, P.A.
K&T is a leading national securities law firm which practices
exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation, on
behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in
large and complex securities matters. The firm represents high
net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth, and institutional investors, such as
non-profit organizations, unions, public and multi-employer pension
funds. K&T has office locations in California, Florida, New York and
Puerto Rico.
