The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Announces Expansion of Its Securities Litigation and Arbitration Practice to Include Sexual Harassment Claims Against FINRA Member Firms

02/10/2018 | 04:19am CET

The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. (“K&T”), www.nasd-law.com, announces the expansion of the firm’s established securities arbitration and litigation practice to include sexual harassment claims in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) arbitration forum against FINRA member firms. Recent social developments have exposed sexual harassment in the modern workplace. K&T has been offering experienced representation in both the FINRA forum against the brokerage industry for more than 20 years.

Lawrence L. Klayman, the firm’s managing partner and co-founder, comments on the recent social changes, “Based on prior sexual harassment arbitration claims, we believe there is sexual harassment occurring in the brokerage industry. Brokerage firms’ policies and procedures mandate protections to employees for sexual harassment.” Our law firm has extensive experience in litigating and arbitrating against brokerage firms. K&T is well versed in brokerage firms’ responsibilities for supervising all employee conduct, including sexual harassment. K&T litigates and arbitrates against member firms for their failure to supervise all employees.

Furthermore, Lawrence L. Klayman adds, “The FINRA forum may provide more privacy and protection than state and federal courts.” K&T believes that employees of member firms are entitled to protect their privacy, their rights, and their career.

If you would like to learn more about your rights in bringing a claim for sexual harassment, visit the firm’s new landing page here or you can contact us directly at (888) 997-9956.

About Klayman & Toskes, P.A.

K&T is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation, on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm represents high net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth, and institutional investors, such as non-profit organizations, unions, public and multi-employer pension funds. K&T has office locations in California, Florida, New York and Puerto Rico.

© Business Wire 2018
