The Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market to 2023: Global Analysis by Material, Application, Industry, Laser Type, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 09:36pm CEST

The "Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market by Material (Metal, and Nylon), Application (Tooling, Heavy Equipment & Machinery, and Robotics), Industry (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Medical Devices), Laser Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The selective laser sintering (SLS) equipment market is estimated to be USD 339.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 947.4 million by 2023, for both equipment and material, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% between 2018 and 2023, whereas the market for equipment, inclusive of SLS and DMLS, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the SLS equipment market is propelled by the increasing government investments in 3D printing projects and the ability of the SLS equipment to produce parts possessing good mechanical properties with no build support.

However, the lack of standard process control and difficulties in using SLS printing software inhibit the growth of the overall market. Complex operation and high risk associated with SLS equipment are among the major challenges faced by players in the SLS equipment market.

Growing market for automotive, consumer goods, and healthcare and medical devices propels SLS equipment market growth

SLS equipment is extensively used in prototyping and functional prototyping of consumer electronic devices e.g., developing prototypes for GPS products; designing perfume bottles; designing washing machines and dishwasher exterior bodies, among others.

Additionally, in the automotive industry, SLS technology has opened new avenues at each stage of production of motor vehicles, from the functional prototyping phases, design, and tooling production to parts manufacturing; the automotive industry is one of the pioneers in the adoption of 3D printing in its processes.

Also, SLS equipment helps in creating highly personalized 3D printed medical devices, patient-specific surgical simulation, and direct printing of individualized implants and customized instrumentation. The scope of SLS printing in the healthcare industry includes medical products and dentistry.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 SLS Equipment Market, By Laser Type

7 SLS Equipment Market, By Material

8 SLS Equipment Market, By Application

9 SLS Equipment Market, By Industry

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • EOS GmbH
  • Farsoon Technologies
  • Prodways Group
  • Formlabs, Inc.
  • Sinterit sp. z o.o.
  • Renishaw Plc.
  • Sintratec AG
  • Sharebot S.r.l.
  • Natural Robotics
  • Ricoh Company, Ltd.
  • Z Rapid Tech
  • Concept Laser GmbH
  • Aerosint
  • XYZ Printing, Inc.
  • Dynamic Tools
  • Aspect Inc.
  • Red Rock SLS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rxmhmk/the_selective?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
