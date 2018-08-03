The Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market to 2023: Global Analysis by Material, Application, Industry, Laser Type, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Selective
Laser Sintering Equipment Market by Material (Metal, and Nylon),
Application (Tooling, Heavy Equipment & Machinery, and Robotics),
Industry (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Medical Devices), Laser Type, and
Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The selective laser sintering (SLS) equipment market is estimated to be
USD 339.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 947.4 million by
2023, for both equipment and material, growing at a CAGR of 22.8%
between 2018 and 2023, whereas the market for equipment, inclusive of
SLS and DMLS, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% during the
forecast period.
The growth of the SLS equipment market is propelled by the increasing
government investments in 3D printing projects and the ability of the
SLS equipment to produce parts possessing good mechanical properties
with no build support.
However, the lack of standard process control and difficulties in using
SLS printing software inhibit the growth of the overall market. Complex
operation and high risk associated with SLS equipment are among the
major challenges faced by players in the SLS equipment market.
Growing market for automotive, consumer goods, and
healthcare and medical devices propels SLS equipment market growth
SLS equipment is extensively used in prototyping and functional
prototyping of consumer electronic devices e.g., developing prototypes
for GPS products; designing perfume bottles; designing washing machines
and dishwasher exterior bodies, among others.
Additionally, in the automotive industry, SLS technology has opened new
avenues at each stage of production of motor vehicles, from the
functional prototyping phases, design, and tooling production to parts
manufacturing; the automotive industry is one of the pioneers in the
adoption of 3D printing in its processes.
Also, SLS equipment helps in creating highly personalized 3D printed
medical devices, patient-specific surgical simulation, and direct
printing of individualized implants and customized instrumentation. The
scope of SLS printing in the healthcare industry includes medical
products and dentistry.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 SLS Equipment Market, By Laser Type
7 SLS Equipment Market, By Material
8 SLS Equipment Market, By Application
9 SLS Equipment Market, By Industry
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
3D Systems Corporation
-
EOS GmbH
-
Farsoon Technologies
-
Prodways Group
-
Formlabs, Inc.
-
Sinterit sp. z o.o.
-
Renishaw Plc.
-
Sintratec AG
-
Sharebot S.r.l.
-
Natural Robotics
-
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
-
Z Rapid Tech
-
Concept Laser GmbH
-
Aerosint
-
XYZ Printing, Inc.
-
Dynamic Tools
-
Aspect Inc.
-
Red Rock SLS
