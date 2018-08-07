The Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center Planned in Fredericksburg, Texas
08/07/2018 | 10:54pm CEST
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphree & Company recently announced plans are moving forward on their development of a $76 million project, The Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center in Fredericksburg, Texas.
The resort will be located on the west end of Fredericksburg on a 22 acre property at the intersection of US Highway 87 North and US Highway 290 West, bringing the first full-service hotel property to Fredericksburg.
The Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center is being developed by Houston-based Murphree and Company, with Austin-based The Beck Group overseeing design and construction. Hotel consulting is being handled by DP Consulting of Houston. The property will be flagged under the Curio Collection by Hilton and managed by The Woodlands-based hospitality management company, Benchmark Global Hospitality.
According to Murphree and Company Managing General Partner, Dennis Murphree, “This project has been a pleasure from the beginning. City leadership has worked with us in true partnership to create something of immense value to Fredericksburg and the Texas Hill Country. Our hope is to design and build a project that looks like it has always been a part of the Fredericksburg landscape.”
The Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center details:
$76 million total project cost (including $60 million construction cost)
150 room, full service hotel
17,500 square feet of useable conference center space
Rooftop bar
Spa
Outdoor amphitheater
Two acre park
Restoration of the historic Klingelhoefer House
Ten new “Sunday Houses”
Retail and restaurant village
Curio Collection by Hilton
staffed & managed by Benchmark Global Hospitality
The Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center will aim to attract mid-week corporate and association groups who cannot currently be accommodated in Fredericksburg based on their meeting requirements. The focus will be on groups of 200-300 attendees.
According to Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau President/CEO, Ernie Loeffler, “The Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center will significantly strengthen the group-market appeal of Fredericksburg based on room count under one roof, level of service, amenities, and the amount of meeting and event space. The resort will also be attractive to the leisure travel market as a full-service hotel – a market niche currently missing in Fredericksburg.”
Construction on the resort/conference center project is scheduled to break ground in Fall 2018, with an opening slated for early 2020.