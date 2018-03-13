The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand

The Siegel Group Nevada, Inc. (www.siegelcompanies.com),
a real estate investment and management company announced today that it
had acquired a 500-unit portfolio of four extended-stay properties
previously operated under the Crossland Economy Studios brand for $14
million for an average of $28,000 per key. This portfolio acquisition
brings the total of Crossland locations to five that the Las Vegas-based
company has acquired in the past fifteen months and increases the number
of Siegel-branded properties throughout the United States to 46. With
these acquisitions, The Siegel Group expands its Siegel brands into the
new markets of Louisiana and Memphis which are in addition to the
company’s other locations situated throughout Nevada, Arizona, Texas,
and New Mexico. The company is focused on aggressively expanding its
Siegel Select® (www.siegelselect.com)
and Siegel Suites® (www.siegelsuites.com)
brands nationally and plans for dramatic growth of its portfolio in 2018.
Built between 1996-1998, the four property portfolio totals 182,637
square feet and is comprised of 500 units all containing kitchenettes
which is characteristic of the Siegel Select® brand. The
properties are located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Tucson, Arizona,
Memphis, Tennessee and Bossier City, Louisiana. The Siegel Group will be
operating each location under its extended-stay brand, Siegel Select®,
which provides short-term daily stays and extended-stay accommodations.
As part of the repositioning process, The Siegel Group will be making
cosmetic room upgrades, and façade and branding improvements to each of
the properties.
Stephen Siegel, President of The Siegel Group, stated: “We are excited
to start 2018 with the acquisition of four new properties that will
significantly expand our Siegel Select® extended-stay brand
as well as introduce our business model to three new territories. Demand
for our brands has been overwhelming, and we are on track to open
numerous locations throughout the country as part of our national
expansion plan.”
The Siegel Group is actively looking to acquire value-added properties
in all asset classes throughout the United States and is able to move
quickly and close transactions without any financing contingencies. If
you have a property you would like to submit for consideration, please
email [email protected].
About The Siegel Group Nevada, Inc.
The Siegel Group, a real estate investment and management company
founded by Stephen Siegel with offices located in Las Vegas, Nevada and
Studio City, California, specializes in the acquisition, disposition and
development of under-performing, value-added real estate and businesses
with significant turn-around potential. The company’s extensive
expertise in the areas of operations, management, finance, marketing,
branding, leasing, renovation, design, entitlements, construction, and
redevelopment enable The Siegel Group to elicit an operational
turnaround on the assets it acquires. These assets include a variety of
businesses and a commercial real estate portfolio comprised of
multi-residential, flexible-stay apartment complexes, extended-stay
hotels, boutique resorts, hotel-casinos, retail, office, restaurant,
bars, and nightclubs. For more information on The Siegel Group and its
affiliates, visit the Company’s website at www.siegelcompanies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005567/en/