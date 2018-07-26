The Siegel Group Continues Southern Expansion with Acquisition of Three-Property Portfolio

The Siegel Group Nevada, Inc. (www.siegelcompanies.com),
a real estate investment and management company, announced today that it
had acquired a portfolio of three extended-stay properties for just
under $9.36 million for an average of $28,000 per key. This portfolio
acquisition increases the number of Siegel-branded properties throughout
the United States to 51. With these acquisitions, The Siegel Group
expands its Siegel brands into the new markets of Alabama and
Mississippi and a second location in Louisiana which are in addition to
the company’s other properties situated throughout Nevada, Arizona,
Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee. The company is focused on aggressively
expanding its Siegel Select® (www.siegelselect.com)
and Siegel Suites® (www.siegelsuites.com)
brands nationally and plans for dramatic growth of its portfolio
throughout the remainder of 2018.
Built between 1999-2006, the three-property portfolio is comprised of
335 units. Located in Gautier, Mississippi, Montgomery, Alabama and
Alexandria, Louisiana, each of the three properties will operate as a
Siegel Select®, The Siegel Group’s extended-stay brand which
provides short-term daily stays and extended-stay accommodations. As
part of the repositioning process, the company will be making cosmetic
room upgrades, and façade and branding improvements to each of the
properties in addition to implementing a wide variety of marketing
efforts to bring awareness to its brand in the new territories of
Alabama and Mississippi.
Stephen Siegel, President of The Siegel Group, stated: “This is our
second portfolio acquisition of 2018 and I am extremely proud of how the
national expansion of our Siegel brands has been progressing. In
addition to these new locations, we have multiple properties currently
under contract and will be announcing additional acquisitions related to
our Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select® brands in
the coming weeks.”
The Siegel Group is actively looking to acquire value-added properties
in all asset classes throughout the United States and is able to move
quickly and close transactions without any financing contingencies. If
you have a property you would like to submit for consideration, please
email [email protected].
About The Siegel Group Nevada, Inc.
The Siegel Group, a real estate investment and management company
founded by Stephen Siegel with offices located in Las Vegas, Nevada and
Studio City, California, specializes in the acquisition, disposition and
development of under-performing, value-added real estate and businesses
with significant turn-around potential. The company’s extensive
expertise in the areas of operations, management, finance, marketing,
branding, leasing, renovation, design, entitlements, construction, and
redevelopment enable The Siegel Group to elicit an operational
turnaround on the assets it acquires. These assets include a variety of
businesses and a commercial real estate portfolio comprised of
multi-residential, flexible-stay apartment complexes, extended-stay
hotels, boutique resorts, hotel-casinos, retail, office, restaurant,
bars, and nightclubs. For more information on The Siegel Group and its
affiliates, visit the Company’s website at www.siegelcompanies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005994/en/