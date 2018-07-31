Log in
The Truck-Mounted Drilling Equipment Manufacturing Market in North America - Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/31/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

The "Truck-Mounted Drilling Equipment Manufacturing in North America Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Truck-Mounted Drilling Equipment - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thirty-one manufacturers of truck-mounted digger derricks and drill rigs in the United States and Canada have been analyzed and aggregated into an analytical framework to define a $455 million business. Drilling equipment is typically affixed to a platform or a utility body and then mounted on a truck chassis.

The segment has three manufacturers offering both digger derricks and drill rigs. The digger derrick segment has seven manufacturers, most of which also manufacture other utility equipment such as aerial buckets. The two leading companies manufacture more than 95% of units shipped. Barriers to entry are high, as existing manufacturers are deeply entrenched with well-established brands.

In the drill rig category, very few companies exclusively concentrate on truck-mounted drill rigs. This product is typically manufactured along with other types of drilling rigs. The market for drill rigs has changed over the years. The water well segment has historically been the main market, but the surge in oil and gas production in North America brought about a spurt in demand for truck-mounted drill rigs. Much of the demand for truck-mounted drill rigs since 2010 has been from the energy exploration sector.

Most digger derricks are purchased by municipalities for installation of electrical and telephone lines, and expansion of these networks is dependent on new housing construction.

These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Body Type

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018-2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (31 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n6fk4q/the_truckmounted?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
