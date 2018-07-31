The Truck-Mounted Grapple Loader Manufacturing Market of North America 2017-2018 to 2022

Dublin, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck-Mounted Grapple Loader Manufacturing in North America - Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Truck-Mounted Grapple Loaders - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Specialized equipment with application in specific industries, the grapple loader manufacturing business is a niche vocational segment. This report details the truck-mounted grapple loader manufacturing business in the United States and Canada. Covering 12 manufacturers, the report includes competitive analysis and market size and share breakouts by chassis class, market dynamics, demand drivers, outlook, and profiles of all participants.



The five leading manufacturers accounted for 74% of units shipped in 2017, with the top two companies having a 42% share of the total market.



Grapple loader trucks often feature an additional body (dump, flatbed, or stake body) also mounted on the chassis, with the grapple at the back of the cab or at the rear end of the chassis. GVWR of chassis on which grapple loaders are mounted usually depends on what other body type is also mounted on the chassis, and the application for which the grapple loader-equipped truck will be used. Grapple loaders are mounted on medium-duty Class 4-6, and heavy-duty Class 7 and 8 chassis, with most units mounted on heavy-duty Class 8 chassis.



Application areas for grapple loaders include bulky waste collection, logging, scrap, and construction industries.



These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.



Included with this report is an Excel file with six worksheets containing data from the report's tables.

Key Topics Covered



1 Scope



2 Product Types



3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

3.1 Market Size: by Chassis Class



4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Manufacturers by Type

4.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All

4.4 Market Shares: By Chassis Class



5 Market Shares: By Chassis Class

5.1 Medium-Duty Grapple Loaders

5.2 Heavy-Duty Grapple Loaders

5.2.1 Heavy-Duty Grapple Loaders: By Chassis Class



6 Market Analysis

6.1 Average Price

6.2 Distribution Channels



7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



8 Outlook 2018-2022



9 Production by Region



10 Key Manufacturer Data

10.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

10.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units



11 Manufacturer Profiles (12 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nhwntl/the_truckmounted?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Excavation and Earthmoving Equipment