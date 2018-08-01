The US Outdoor Recreation Products Market - Outlook to 2022: Increased Online Purchases, Increase in Participation, and Accelerated M&A Activity are Major Drivers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The US Outdoor Recreation Products Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Outdoor Recreation Products Market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022).

The US outdoor recreation products market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increased online purchases of outdoor recreation products, an increase in participation, accelerated mergers & acquisitions in the industry, etc. Yet the market faces certain challenges, such as rising raw material prices, climate uncertainties, etc.

Outdoor recreation industry is divided into two parts: outdoor recreation products market and trip & travel spending. Outdoor recreation products market delivers all the products and equipments required for execution of an outdoor activity such as the apparel or footwear, bicycles, skis, fishing waders, tents, rifles, backpacks, etc. There are four segments of the outdoor recreation products market: active apparel, active footwear, outdoor equipments and sports equipment & apparel.

Study Coverage

The report provides analysis of the US outdoor recreation products market, with detailed analysis of market size, consumer spending, and segmentation of the industry. Analysis includes the market as per consumer spending, and by segmentation on the basis of types of products and activities.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US outdoor recreation products market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Taking the key players operating in the US outdoor recreation products market, the report provides a business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Outdoor Recreation Industry: An Overview

2.2 Outdoor Recreation Products Industry: An Overview

3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Outdoor Industry Segmentation

3.2 The US Outdoor Recreation Market: An Analysis

3.3 The US Outdoor Recreation Products Market: An Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Market Trends

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Outdoor Recreation Products Market: Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiling

6.1 VF Corporation

6.2 Columbia Sportswear Company

6.3 Lululemon Athletica Inc.

6.4 Nike Inc.

