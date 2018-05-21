The Ulmer Institute : (TUI) Announces Community Partnership with Compton Unified School District Providing Emotional Preparedness Training

TUI will train youth at Compton Early College to be mentally and emotionally healthy by providing preemptive trauma training to help build resilient citizens and thus better communities.

Today, The Ulmer Institute (TUI) announces and commences its partnership with Compton Unified School District. This partnership will provide mental preparedness trainings taught by TUI psychologists to train youth, who will eventually be trained as “Mental Shield” providers to respond to trauma within themselves, in schools and in their communities, in the areas of Competence, Confidence, Contribution, Coping, Connection, and Control.

TUI’s founder, Dr. Kenneth C. Ulmer, has served as senior pastor of Faithful Central Bible Church for more than 36 years and has focused much of his work on the healing of his community and the bringing together of diverse leaders of Los Angeles to address social challenges and traumas that afflict members of his congregation. Dr. Ulmer’s vision for TUI is to become the world’s leader in addressing urban psychological trauma via its three-prong mission: 1) Education, Prevention, and Training, which provide resources for mental health professionals, clinical staff, students, and community-based organizations with the principles and practice of modern innovative trauma prevention and intervention practices; 2) Research in the field of urban psychological trauma treatment; and 3) Mental Health Services and Treatment, which is trauma-focused support and treatment for victims of urban traumas including physical and sexual assault crime-related trauma, gunshot violence, and other traumatic events that leave victims with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other trauma spectrum disorders.

“Violence and trauma have torn apart our communities, our nation and our world. Now is the time to stand together, in unity, towards the goal of addressing the challenge of trauma once and for all,” says Dr. Ulmer. For Ulmer, his vision began in Israel, where a rocket exploded in Tel Aviv directly over his head. Both he and his team witnessed the terrifying power of terrorism and the incredible resilience of the Israeli people in response. Dr. Ulmer quickly learned there is something profound and unique about the methods Israel utilizes to manage community psychological health and resiliency. Upon his return to the United States, he connected with IDF Chief Psychologist Dr. Eyal Fruchter, whom has since become a trusted advisor and partner in translating Israeli hope and health solutions to some of the most psychologically traumatized communities in the United States.

Nearly 62% of all the people experiencing PTSD are children. Studies show that about 15% to 43% of girls and 14% to 43% of boys go through at least one trauma. Of those children and teens who have had a trauma, 3% to 15% of girls and 1% to 6% of boys develop PTSD. Additionally, children and teens that go through the most severe traumas tend to have the highest levels of PTSD symptoms. The PTSD symptoms may be less severe if the child has more family support and if the parents are less upset by the trauma. Lastly, children and teens, that are farther away from the event report less distress.

Los Angeles County alone has tremendous rates of psychological trauma amongst civilians as well as a plurality of those in need who cannot access affordable counseling services to move beyond trauma into hope and recovery. Having previously performed their training program at Inglewood High School with funders such as The Koret Foundation and the SAMS Initiative, The Ulmer Institute endeavors to provide access to psychological resiliency training, world-class treatment, and cutting edge research for the greater Los Angeles community.

TUI’s mission is executed in partnership with a team of Israeli psychologists who have developed cutting edge methodologies of treatment and resilience training: “This endeavor is long overdue. Our communities have been dying and treatment centers have been failing them. Due to the successful leadership training of our partners, we can help multitudes of people regain hope and become healthy participants in their respective communities,” says Dr. Ulmer.

