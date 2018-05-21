The Ulmer Institute : (TUI) Announces Community Partnership with Compton Unified School District Providing Emotional Preparedness Training

Today, The
Ulmer Institute (TUI) announces and commences its partnership with
Compton Unified School District. This partnership will provide mental
preparedness trainings taught by TUI psychologists to train youth, who
will eventually be trained as “Mental Shield” providers to respond to
trauma within themselves, in schools and in their communities, in the
areas of Competence, Confidence, Contribution,
Coping, Connection, and Control.
TUI’s founder, Dr. Kenneth C. Ulmer, has served as senior pastor of
Faithful Central Bible Church for more than 36 years and has focused
much of his work on the healing of his community and the bringing
together of diverse leaders of Los Angeles to address social challenges
and traumas that afflict members of his congregation. Dr. Ulmer’s vision
for TUI is to become the world’s leader in addressing urban
psychological trauma via its three-prong mission: 1) Education,
Prevention, and Training, which provide resources for mental health
professionals, clinical staff, students, and community-based
organizations with the principles and practice of modern innovative
trauma prevention and intervention practices; 2) Research in the
field of urban psychological trauma treatment; and 3) Mental Health
Services and Treatment, which is trauma-focused support and
treatment for victims of urban traumas including physical and sexual
assault crime-related trauma, gunshot violence, and other traumatic
events that leave victims with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and
other trauma spectrum disorders.
“Violence and trauma have torn apart our communities, our nation and our
world. Now is the time to stand together, in unity, towards the goal of
addressing the challenge of trauma once and for all,” says Dr. Ulmer.
For Ulmer, his vision began in Israel, where a rocket exploded in Tel
Aviv directly over his head. Both he and his team witnessed the
terrifying power of terrorism and the incredible resilience of the
Israeli people in response. Dr. Ulmer quickly learned there is something
profound and unique about the methods Israel utilizes to manage
community psychological health and resiliency. Upon his return to the
United States, he connected with IDF Chief Psychologist Dr. Eyal
Fruchter, whom has since become a trusted advisor and partner in
translating Israeli hope and health solutions to some of the most
psychologically traumatized communities in the United States.
Nearly 62% of all the people experiencing PTSD are children. Studies
show that about 15% to 43% of girls and 14% to 43% of boys go through at
least one trauma. Of those children and teens who have had a trauma, 3%
to 15% of girls and 1% to 6% of boys develop PTSD. Additionally,
children and teens that go through the most severe traumas tend to have
the highest levels of PTSD symptoms. The PTSD symptoms may be less
severe if the child has more family support and if the parents are less
upset by the trauma. Lastly, children and teens, that are farther away
from the event report less distress.
Los Angeles County alone has tremendous rates of psychological trauma
amongst civilians as well as a plurality of those in need who cannot
access affordable counseling services to move beyond trauma into hope
and recovery. Having previously performed their training program at
Inglewood High School with funders such as The Koret Foundation and the
SAMS Initiative, The Ulmer Institute endeavors to provide access to
psychological resiliency training, world-class treatment, and cutting
edge research for the greater Los Angeles community.
TUI’s mission is executed in partnership with a team of Israeli
psychologists who have developed cutting edge methodologies of treatment
and resilience training: “This endeavor is long overdue. Our communities
have been dying and treatment centers have been failing them. Due to the
successful leadership training of our partners, we can help multitudes
of people regain hope and become healthy participants in their
respective communities,” says Dr. Ulmer.
